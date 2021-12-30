Man’s post about frozen breakfast in Siberia may make you go brrrr

Blankets, hot chocolate with cozy sweaters- these are a few things many may associate with the winter season. But, have you ever thought of a ‘floating’ fork when thinking of the season? This post by Twitter user Oleg from Siberia shows precisely that. The post has captured the attention of netizens and may make your teeth chatter by just thinking of the situation.

“Today it’s -45C (-49F) in my hometown Novosibirsk, Siberia,” informs the caption. The image shared with the post shows a frozen bowl of noodle and a frozen egg suspended in mid-air. The photograph may amaze you thoroughly.

Take a look at the share:

Today it's -45C (-49F) in my hometown Novodibirsk, Siberia. pic.twitter.com/EGxyrRqdE2 — Oleg (@olegsvn) December 27, 2020

Shared on December 28, the post has garnered over 58,600 likes and several comments from netizens. nd several comments from netizens. Many were stunned to see the aftermath of such severe temperatures. Some shared their experiences of living in similar types of places with freezing weather.

Dear Oleg, In mumbai it's cold since last 2 days.



Cold for us = 21°



I Cant imagine temperature at your place. — 𝐕𝐀𝐒𝐔. 𝐂™ 🇮🇳🇮🇱🇺🇸🇹🇼 (@VasuChu) December 29, 2020

It's 17 degree in morning time and we skip bath 😭🤔 — krishna (@being_alcoholic) December 28, 2020

Wow! Its only 7° here, and we think its cold. 😂 Sending some warmth your way🌄 — Toni (@preci_olu) December 29, 2020

What are your thoughts on this post?