Man's post about frozen breakfast in Siberia may make you go brrrr

Man’s post about frozen breakfast in Siberia may make you go brrrr

The image shared with the post shows a frozen bowl of noodle and a frozen egg suspended in mid-air.

it-s-viral Updated: Dec 30, 2020, 16:19 IST
Srimoyee Chowdhury
Srimoyee Chowdhury
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows a frozen bowl of noodles and a frozen egg.
The image shows a frozen bowl of noodles and a frozen egg.(Twitter/@olegsvn)
         

Blankets, hot chocolate with cozy sweaters- these are a few things many may associate with the winter season. But, have you ever thought of a ‘floating’ fork when thinking of the season? This post by Twitter user Oleg from Siberia shows precisely that. The post has captured the attention of netizens and may make your teeth chatter by just thinking of the situation.

“Today it’s -45C (-49F) in my hometown Novosibirsk, Siberia,” informs the caption. The image shared with the post shows a frozen bowl of noodle and a frozen egg suspended in mid-air. The photograph may amaze you thoroughly.

Take a look at the share:

Shared on December 28, the post has garnered over 58,600 likes and several comments from netizens. nd several comments from netizens. Many were stunned to see the aftermath of such severe temperatures. Some shared their experiences of living in similar types of places with freezing weather.

What are your thoughts on this post?

