Man tries to record audition tape but his kitty has other intentions. Watch hilarious video

it-s-viral

Updated: Jan 08, 2021, 22:59 IST

Kitties demand a lot of attention and at the most unusual places and times. If you are a cat parent and nodding at this statement, then this Twitter video is just for you. Even if you’re devoid of having the joy of being a feline parent, the entertaining video may leave you laughing out loud.

Shared by Twitter user @faayza, the clip features a man named Wesley Ryan from New York City. The video starts with Ryan trying to record an audition tape. But, gets repeatedly interrupted by his pet kitty. The almost 2-minute-long video showcases the hilarious shenanigans of Ryan’s feline friend and it’s too funny to miss.

Check out the amusing video:

doomscrolling break:



this person trying to do an audition tape while their cat just wants attention pic.twitter.com/SC282aotCk — will parry, bearer of the knife (@faayza) January 7, 2021

Shared on January 7, the clip has garnered over 9.8 lakh views along with tons of comments from netizens. People couldn’t stop gushing at the adorable cat’s continuous demand for attention. Many found Ryan’s expressions to be extremely relatable. Some shared similar experiences with their feline friends.

This move was so smooth! 😍 — Anton Pluis 🪴 (@mandarine_one) January 8, 2021

This is EVERYDAY when I'm on Zoom "Oh I see you are talking to important people in your team, I'm just gonna jump up and show everyone my bum and glare into the camera". The rest of the time they ignore me but Zoom is showtime! pic.twitter.com/0SzbPUUO2l — Sarah (@ZombieDoris) January 8, 2021

I love how the punishment is an abundance of kisses. — Mark Holtzen (@holtzymook) January 8, 2021

My favorite part! If that isn't a "dad" look, don't know what is! — Belle (@BelleP23) January 8, 2021

What do you think of this hilarious clip?