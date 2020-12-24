e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 24, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / ‘Me-wow, what’s that’: Video of cat dazzled by sparkly Christmas ornament is a hit among people

‘Me-wow, what’s that’: Video of cat dazzled by sparkly Christmas ornament is a hit among people

The clip shows a kitty lying on its back and staring at a glittery Christmas ornament.

it-s-viral Updated: Dec 24, 2020, 16:25 IST
Srimoyee Chowdhury
Srimoyee Chowdhury
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows a cat looking at a shiny Christmas ornament.
The image shows a cat looking at a shiny Christmas ornament.(Reddit)
         

There are many reasons that make humans love kitties. They’re cute, they’re cuddly, and they’re fluffy. Now, this Reddit video is giving people another reason to swoon over the whiskered cuties. It shows what happens when a cat meets a sparkly Christmas ornament. Shared on the subreddit ‘aww’ the clip will fill your heart with happiness.

“Those eyes,” reads the caption shared alongside the video. The clip shows a kitty lying on its back and staring at a glittery Christmas ornament. The cat goes on to play will the sparkling ball delicately with an astonished expression on its face..

Check out the clip:

Those eyes from r/aww

Shared on December 23, the adorable clip has garnered over 84,000 upvotes along with numerous comments. While some couldn’t stop gushing at the kitty’s awestruck expression, others found the video to be highly amusing. Some even pointed out hilariously that the feline may’ve had too much catnip.

“’It’s beautiful... I must destroy it.’ Attacks all the ornaments,” wrote a Reddit user while voicing the feline’s probable thoughts. “I wish my cats admired our tree this delicately,” commented another. “Real life Puss-n-boots from Shrek!” pointed out a third. “He looks like he just found pirate treasure,” said a fourth.

What are your thoughts on this cute clip?

tags
top news
Govt again invites farmers’ unions for talks as per their ‘convenience’
Govt again invites farmers’ unions for talks as per their ‘convenience’
‘Office attacked by BJP workers over AAP’s stand against farm laws’: Raghav Chadha
‘Office attacked by BJP workers over AAP’s stand against farm laws’: Raghav Chadha
BCCI approves 10-team IPL from 2022 edition
BCCI approves 10-team IPL from 2022 edition
West Bengal Assembly Election 2021: Congress to ally with Left parties
West Bengal Assembly Election 2021: Congress to ally with Left parties
No postal ballot pilot planned for non-Gulf NRIs: Election Commission
No postal ballot pilot planned for non-Gulf NRIs: Election Commission
Trinamool pick holes in PM’s Tagore comments at Visva-Bharati; BJP hits back
Trinamool pick holes in PM’s Tagore comments at Visva-Bharati; BJP hits back
Gautam Gambhir’s message to Team India ahead of MCG Test exudes confidence
Gautam Gambhir’s message to Team India ahead of MCG Test exudes confidence
‘Probe death of Karima Baloch’: Husband of Pakistan critic found dead in Canada
‘Probe death of Karima Baloch’: Husband of Pakistan critic found dead in Canada
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesCovid-19Farmers protest LIVEIndia vs AustraliaNew Covid strainFarmers Protest

don't miss

latest news

India news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In