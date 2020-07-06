Meet Bob-cut Sengamalam, the elephant sporting a cool hairstyle

it-s-viral

Styling, chopping, colouring - these are some of the many things humans usually do to make sure that their hair stays luscious and stunning. However, we are here to show you an animal that boasts of having an eye-catching haircut and a huge fan-base. A resident of the Sri Rajagopalaswamy Temple in Mannargudi, Tamil Nadu, Bob-cut Sengamalam is no ordinary elephant. Pictures of Bob-cut Sengamalam resurfaced on the Internet after being shared by IFS officer Sudha Ramen, and the elephant’s quirky haircut has piqued the attention of netizens.

Shared on Twitter, the post consists of two pictures of Sengamalam. One photo captured by Vasa Photography shows Sengamalam standing in a majestic pose. The other photo taken by Elaventhan Photography, shows the special elephant bowing down in front of a man while he combs her hair.

“She is famously known as ‘Bob-cut Sengamalam’ who has a huge fan club just for her hair style. You can see her at Sri Rajagopalaswamy Temple, Mannargudi, Tamilnadu,” reads the caption by Ramen.

She is famously known as "Bob-cut Sengamalam" who has a huge fan club just for her hair style. You can see her at Sri Rajagopalaswamy Temple, Mannargudi, Tamilnadu.

Pics from Internet. pic.twitter.com/KINN8FHOV3 — Sudha Ramen IFS 🇮🇳 (@SudhaRamenIFS) July 5, 2020

Posted on July 5, the tweet has garnered over 20,300 likes and many awe-struck comments from netizens. While some shared photos and videos of the elephant that they took, others talked about how they found her haircut fashionable too.

May I know which shampoo does she use? — Vishal Lokhande (@V_LOKH) July 6, 2020

I have these in my collection pic.twitter.com/1Cqb3BjeVv — CA Magizhmaran (@eli_sad) July 6, 2020

When she was in Elephant Rejuvenation Camp, Mettupalayam☺️

She is very friendly and cheerful pic.twitter.com/aMKkGBzPnH — Mukul Singh Thakur (@singhmukul92) July 5, 2020

She is so pretty. Lots of videos on her. I have seen her when I visited the temple. They take care her very well — Subasanthana (@subasanthana) July 6, 2020

