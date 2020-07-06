e-paper
Meet Bob-cut Sengamalam, the elephant sporting a cool hairstyle

This elephant’s haircut is reminding people of Ellie from Ice Age

it-s-viral Updated: Jul 06, 2020 18:22 IST
Srimoyee Chowdhury
Srimoyee Chowdhury
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Famously known as 'Bob-cut Sengamalam' this elephant has a huge fan club just for her hair style.
Famously known as ‘Bob-cut Sengamalam’ this elephant has a huge fan club just for her hair style.(Twitter)
         

Styling, chopping, colouring - these are some of the many things humans usually do to make sure that their hair stays luscious and stunning. However, we are here to show you an animal that boasts of having an eye-catching haircut and a huge fan-base. A resident of the Sri Rajagopalaswamy Temple in Mannargudi, Tamil Nadu, Bob-cut Sengamalam is no ordinary elephant. Pictures of Bob-cut Sengamalam resurfaced on the Internet after being shared by IFS officer Sudha Ramen, and the elephant’s quirky haircut has piqued the attention of netizens.

Shared on Twitter, the post consists of two pictures of Sengamalam. One photo captured by Vasa Photography shows Sengamalam standing in a majestic pose. The other photo taken by Elaventhan Photography, shows the special elephant bowing down in front of a man while he combs her hair.

“She is famously known as ‘Bob-cut Sengamalam’ who has a huge fan club just for her hair style. You can see her at Sri Rajagopalaswamy Temple, Mannargudi, Tamilnadu,” reads the caption by Ramen.

Take a look at the photos:

Posted on July 5, the tweet has garnered over 20,300 likes and many awe-struck comments from netizens. While some shared photos and videos of the elephant that they took, others talked about how they found her haircut fashionable too.

Here’s a video from one individual that shows Sengamalam taking a refreshing bath:

Here’s one in which the elephant looked similar to an animated character named Ellie from Ice Age:

One even asked what shampoo the elephant uses for her flawless hair:

Here’s how others reacted:

What do you think of Sengamalam’s stylish haircut?

