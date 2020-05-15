e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 15, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / Men chase escaped tiger, try catching it with a lasso. No, we’re not joking

Men chase escaped tiger, try catching it with a lasso. No, we’re not joking

This surreal video was shared on Twitter by a user of the micro-blogging site.

it-s-viral Updated: May 15, 2020 17:47 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows the men chasing the tiger.
The image shows the men chasing the tiger. (Twitter/@CharlyWME)
         

It’s a story of three men chasing a tiger trying to catch it using a lasso. Doesn’t it seem like a plot for a movie? Well, it may turn out to be one if anyone decide to make a film about this real life incident. Yes, you read it right! This is something which took place in reality in Mexico and no, we’re not kidding. A video of the incident has now left people with thoughts and questions, there’s a chance that it’ll make you ask them too.

This surreal video was shared on Twitter by a user of the micro-blogging site. It shows a man lassoing a tiger on the sidewalk of a street. Be it on purpose or just a coincidence, what makes the matter even more interesting is that the man is chasing the animal while wearing a cowboy hat.

The video, shot from a passing car, shows a tiger on the sidewalk of the street. Three men chase the big cat with one having a lasso in his hand and the other holding a folding chair. Eventually, a car blocks the tiger’s path and forces it to turn around. Taking this opportunity, the man with the lasso puts the rope around the animal’s neck and the video ends at that point.

The men in the video are yet to be identified, reports The Guardian. However, the local authorities are in search of the men. They’re also trying to figure out how the tiger entered the locality.

tags
top news
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Rahul Gandhi shreds Niti Aayog over no Covid-19 cases after May 16 prediction
Rahul Gandhi shreds Niti Aayog over no Covid-19 cases after May 16 prediction
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
LIVE: Additional guidelines issued on rational use of PPE
LIVE: Additional guidelines issued on rational use of PPE
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19Delhi Covid-19

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In