Miniature artist carves beautiful artefacts on betel nuts in Surat, Gujarat

Pavan Sharma carves various things on small betel nuts such as images of Lord Ganesha, corona warriors, alphabets and many more.

it-s-viral Updated: Jan 02, 2021, 16:49 IST
Asian News International | Posted By: Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Surat, Gujarat
The image shows ‘Happy New Year 2021’ carved on betel nuts.
The image shows ‘Happy New Year 2021’ carved on betel nuts.(Twitter/@ANI)
         

Utilising the COVID-19 lockdown period, a miniature artist from Surat has carved various artefacts on betel nuts including Ram temple, Lord Ganesha and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“I took up this hobby during quarantine to utilise time. I have carved about 60 artefacts till now like betel leaves boxes, conch shell stands, little miniature water pots and models,” Pavan Sharma, the artist told ANI.

Sharma carves various things on small betel nuts such as images of Lord Ganesha, Ram Mandir, corona warriors, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, alphabets and many more things.

“It is difficult to do carving on betel nuts as they are hard and initially it took me around two to three hours to carve one alphabet but now with practice, I can now carve the same in about 15 minutes,” he added.

ANI also took to Twitter to share some pictures of the artist and his creation:

”So beautiful artwork,” wrote a Twitter user. “Amazing, brilliant,” said another.

