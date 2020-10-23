e-paper
Home / It's Viral / Mom calls kid beautiful, he reacts and then says this. Watch wholesome clip

Mom calls kid beautiful, he reacts and then says this. Watch wholesome clip

In the video, the kid named Grey says that the pumpkin is “boo-if-full” to which his mom says “you’re beautiful.”

it-s-viral Updated: Oct 23, 2020, 11:00 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows the kid’s reaction after being called beautiful.
The image shows the kid’s reaction after being called beautiful. (Instagram/@greyandmama)
         

The Internet is filled with videos which capture adorable moments between a mother and a kid. This video shared on Instagram perfectly showcases that beautiful - and absolutely heartwarming - theme. Not just that, it is one of those clips which will instantly lift your mood and leave you with a huge smile on your face.

The video was shared on an Instagram profile called ‘greyandmama’ and it captures a super adorable moment between a mom-son duo.

“Pumpkins are boo-if-ful,” reads the caption of the video.

The video shows the little kid, named Grey sitting on the porch of a house which is decorated with pumpkins, indicating the preparation for the upcoming holiday, Halloween. In the video, the kid says that the pumpkin is “boo-if-full” to which his mom says “you’re beautiful.” To this, the kid gives a shy reaction and then utters these heart melting words.

Since being shared, the video has gathered close to 64,000 likes and the numbers are only increasing. People had a lot to say about this wonderful clip and they didn’t hold back while expressing themselves.

“The hand to the face....I just caaaaaaaaant,” wrote an Instagram user about Grey’s expression after being called beautiful by his mom. “He is my daily dose of serotonin now he is so pure,” commented another. If you go through the other videos on the profile, you may end up saying the same too.

“Loooove that he seem to act shy when you said that he’s beautiful and then he added “Grey and mama”. He is always adorable,” pointed a third. “Oh my goodness y’all are all that’s right with the world right now,” said a fourth.

What do you think of the clip?

Also Read | Dad’s ‘complete guide to baby’ video is absolutely hilarious. Watch

