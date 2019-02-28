Mom flying with 4-month-old baby hands out goodie-bags for co-passengers

You may have read or heard several stories about passengers from hell who can make tedious long-haul flights even harder. However, a post that’s gone viral on Facebook celebrates a woman whose kind gesture on a flight has won her a ton of praise. The post details how the woman, travelling with her four-month-old baby, handed out special goodie-bags to all her fellow passengers in case her baby cried during the flight.

The post was shared by Facebook user Dave Corona about two weeks ago and has collected almost 800 reactions and more than 250 shares. In his post, Corona mentions how the mum handed out more than 200 goodie bags - filled with candy and earplugs - in the flight. The bag also had a little note that explained that this was the baby’s first flight ever.

“Hello, I’m Junwoo and I’m 4 months old. Today I am going to the US with mom and grandmom to see my aunt,” says the note. “I’m a little bit nervous and scary because it’s my first flight in my life, which means that I may cry or make too much noise. I will try to go quietly, though I can’t make any promises…” it says further.

“A very touching gesture by the mother but as you know when you have kids expect the unexpected,” says the post.

The post and the mum’s gesture have won over many on Facebook.

“That is so amazing! Beautiful gesture!” says one Facebook user. “That was a nice gesture, but I think people need to be more understanding on flights and not make parents and their children feel so ‘unwelcome’ on flights. We were all babies at one point in life,” says another. “Not necessary, most people understand the stress of traveling with children,” says a third.

First Published: Feb 28, 2019 12:50 IST