e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 12, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / Mother grizzly bear protects her cubs against pack of wolves in intense video. Watch

Mother grizzly bear protects her cubs against pack of wolves in intense video. Watch

This ‘wolves vs bears’ interaction has collected several reactions.

it-s-viral Updated: Aug 12, 2020 14:58 IST
Amrita Kohli
Amrita Kohli
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The mother bear standing on its hind legs to scare off the wolves.
The mother bear standing on its hind legs to scare off the wolves. (Facebook/Yellowstone Wolf Tracker)
         

A mother bear taught a pack of wolves a lesson about not messing with her cubs - this video shared on Facebook shows how. The clip captures the moment a mother grizzly bear stood up to a pack of wolves to protect her cubs, forcing them to back off. The video has gone viral, collecting a ton of reactions from netizens.

The video was shared on Facebook by Yellowstone Wolf Tracker, a wildlife adventure company. They wrote in the post that the video was recorded by wildlife guide Taylor Bland.

About a minute and a half long, the video shows the mother bear and her cubs being chased by the pack. After a few intense moments, the wolves surround the bears. The mother stares down the wolves while her cubs hide behind her. The mother bear is then seen running towards a wolf and scaring it away. During this time, another wolf tries to get closer to the cubs but the mother chases this wolf away as well.

“This is one of the most epic bear/wolf interactions I’ve ever seen. Epic day in Yellowstone, as usual,” says the caption shared along with the video. Watch the clip below:

Shared on August 6, the video has collected over 900 reactions and more than 700 shares. The comments show how people picked sides in this ‘wolves vs bears’ interaction and many were glad the bears won.

“Oh thank goodness… mama meant biz! It is hard to watch and is life but so glad the wolves didn’t win, this time anyhow,” wrote a Facebook user. “Momma shows them briefly what she is capable off, they back off quite quickly after she lets them know her cubs are the only thing she cares for,” added another.

What do you think about this video?

tags
top news
Two HAL light combat choppers deployed in Ladakh
Two HAL light combat choppers deployed in Ladakh
4 big reasons why Congress brought Sachin Pilot back into the fold
4 big reasons why Congress brought Sachin Pilot back into the fold
Eyewitness reveals strong mob gathered, pelted stones at police
Eyewitness reveals strong mob gathered, pelted stones at police
‘Modi hai toh Mumkin hai’, tweets Rahul Gandhi. It is a jibe
‘Modi hai toh Mumkin hai’, tweets Rahul Gandhi. It is a jibe
Pranab Mukherjee still critical but haemodynamically stable: Hospital
Pranab Mukherjee still critical but haemodynamically stable: Hospital
LIVE: Himachal’s Covid-19 tally mounts to 3,536; death toll at 16
LIVE: Himachal’s Covid-19 tally mounts to 3,536; death toll at 16
‘He’s off my Christmas list’: Broad reacts after father slaps fine
‘He’s off my Christmas list’: Broad reacts after father slaps fine
‘I’m surprised’: Donald Trump on Biden picking Kamala Harris for Vice President
‘I’m surprised’: Donald Trump on Biden picking Kamala Harris for Vice President
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 TallyCovid-19 VaccinePM ModiSanjay DuttBengaluru ViolenceCovid-19

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In