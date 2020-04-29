e-paper
Home / It's Viral / Mumbai Police has a special message for you. But first you need to do this

Mumbai Police has a special message for you. But first you need to do this

Mumbai Police shared an image which appears pitch dark at first glance.

it-s-viral Updated: Apr 29, 2020 16:33 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Mumbai Police’s post has now piqued people’s attention.
Mumbai Police’s post has now piqued people’s attention. (Instagram/mumbaipolice)
         

Mumbai Police, every now and then, drops awareness posts to remind people to follow lockdown rules and stay at home. Yet again they have shared a post on Instagram but with an interesting hidden twist.

“Increase your phone’s brightness...There’s a very bright idea waiting for you!” they shared along with an image which appears pitch black at first glance. However, once you increase the brightness, the magic happens! The viewers are then greeted with a Babu Rao style message on lockdown.

Here’s what they shared:

Shared a few hours ago, the post has piqued people’s attention and it’s clear from all the comments they have dropped. An Instagram user wrote that it’s “literally dark humour”, to which another replied “all shades of dark.”

Someone, probably not familiar with the famous character Babu Rao from film Hera Pheri, wrote that the department misspelled the word “risk.” Others, however, came to the department’s rescue and wrote that ‘yeh babu rao ka style hai’.One person even wrote that they read the message in the voice of the character.

“Hahahahha jo koi bhi ye a/c handle kar raha hai – pranam,” commented yet another Instagram user. “When Mumbai Police is out patrolling, bahar jaaneka bilkul ricks nai leneka,” wrote another.

What do you think of Mumbai Police’s post?

