Mumbai rain on Christmas floods Twitter with funny reactions
Showers in parts of the metropolis on Christmas on Wednesday evoked some funny remarks from Twitter users, who soaked in the fun amid a festive spirit. #MumbaiRains trended on Twitter, with several users posting memes on the weather.
Rain was reported from Dombivli, Thane, Panvel, Oshiwara, Jogeshwari West, Malad, Ghatkopar Vikhroli, Airoli, Kandivali and Vile Parle.
One user commented: “The only thing constant this year. #MumbaiRains”
One user posted a picture of a snow-covered traffic sign and wrote: “Should I go outside?”
“Amidst all this happening, rain seems to be the most secular. It came on Eid, then Diwali and today on Christmas,” read one post.
One user posted a funny meme on the weather god saying that he has said yes to rain for all seasons in Mumbai.
Here are some other hilarious tweets:
Mumbai ppl be like Rainy season and winter/summer season. pic.twitter.com/HMJ66pVGVz
