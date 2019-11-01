Mumbai’s municipal corporation starts ‘Pothole Challenge 2019,’ offers Rs 500 as reward. There’s a catch

it-s-viral

In a bid to make Mumbai roads free of potholes, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has come up with an unusual social media challenge. Taking to Twitter, the authority dropped tweets inviting people to participate in “Pothole Challenge 2019” and get rewarded.

The challenge invites people to click pictures of potholes or take selfies with them and upload the images via Fixit app. The images will automatically get geo-tagged in the app. The potholes, however, have to be three inches or deeper and should be at least one-foot-long in length.

According to terms and conditions set by the BMC, a person can report two potholes and he or she will get an award up to Rs 500. However, the catch is that the person will get the money only if the BMC fails to repair the pothole within 24 hours.

Take a look at the tweets shared by the BMC:

Twitter dropped all sorts of comments on both the posts. While some appreciated the initiative, others were not-so-happy. Here’s how people reacted:

@mybmc What about the potholes reported before Nov 1 on your app? Will they be also immediately fixed or will they be ignored? — Roads of Mumbai 🇮🇳 (@RoadsOfMumbai) November 1, 2019

Sir, how many days pothole filling will last.

What is the guarantee period? — Jay Savla (@Jhakkaasjay) November 1, 2019

This app is not available for apple users — Amit P Gupta (@iamamit9117) November 1, 2019

I dont hv photos but have tweeted locations many times e.g. powai vihar, irb road, nahar causeway 4. But no response from u or action. @Chandivali_Buzz — Lakshmi Ranganathan (@LakshmiRangana9) November 1, 2019

Back in September, the BMC launched the Fixit app to create better roads around Mumbai. Presently, the app is available only for Android users.

What do you think of “Pothole Challenge 2019?”

