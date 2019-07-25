Mumbai woman tweeted about a shoeshiner in need of help. Twitter told her it’s a scam

A woman’s tweet about helping out a shoeshiner in Mumbai had a rather unexpected result. Twitter user @agentgreenglass posted about meeting a young man who told her he works as a shoeshiner by day and goes to school at night. He went on to request her to buy a proper shoe box so he could earn better to support himself.

Moved by his request, Twitter user @agentgreenglass not only agreed to buy him the box in a few days, but also tweeted asking netizens to help him find a proper job. The tweets struck a chord with many on Twitter and even received a thumbs up from actor Parineeti Chopra.

However, things took a weird turn when many pointed out the whole thing may actually be a scam.

“I met this boy outside McDonalds at Linking Road. He asked me if he could clean my shoes,” Twitter user @agentgreenglass posted, adding that the man spoke with an accent that he had learnt from his father.

I met this boy outside McDonalds at Linking Road. He asked me if he could clean my shoes. I refused. And then he said today he’s had no customers. And he was hungry. So I asked him what he’d like. And he pointed to the frankie shop right there. We ordered a roll. pic.twitter.com/IpcLKXIhye — agentgreenglass (@agentgreenglass) July 23, 2019

In the following tweets, she narrated the story he told her.

He spoke English with an accent. And kept asking if he could clean my shoes, bcoz he didn’t want to eat for free. I insisted my sneakers were clean enough & instead he cld just talk to me. Long story short: he’s from Rajasthan. His dad used to sell maps etc to tourists. — agentgreenglass (@agentgreenglass) July 23, 2019

That’s where he picked up the accent. Dad used to beat them. So they all ran away to Mumbai. They live in a slum close to bandra station. He realised he could clean, polish and repair shoes and make some money. He doesn’t want to beg. — agentgreenglass (@agentgreenglass) July 23, 2019

She went on to say that while she is ready to buy him the box worth Rs 1800, she hopes someone can help him find a better job.

The tweets quickly collected reactions from people who were more than happy to help the man. Actor Parineeti Chopra also tweeted that it was great gesture and offered to help.

Hi @agentgreenglass . Such a great gesture! I would like to help him and if he would like, find him a great job of his choice. Could you please DM me? 💕 https://t.co/bQS1va8yfN — Parineeti Chopra (@ParineetiChopra) July 23, 2019

However, several people began tweeting that the whole thing may well be a scam.

Many Twitter users posted about hearing the same story followed by the exact same request. Some also cautioned against believing the man by sharing a video that appears to bust the story and exposes the scam:

ATTENTION : This is a scam. Mumbai people please be aware. Don't fall for it. Report him if you find him.

Also, do a simple google search before believing anyone. Here's an example. https://t.co/3SCCKUByyq https://t.co/n1KaNbnTw7 — Angoor Stark 🍇 🇮🇳 (@ladywithflaws) July 24, 2019

It's scam https://t.co/UFsx2MJKgx watch this — Sunil Bishnoi (@sunil19_bishnoi) July 24, 2019

Meanwhile, Twitter user @agentgreenglass tweeted that while she agrees the whole thing may be a scam, she’d still like to meet him.

UPDATE: a lot of people telling me this is a scam. There’s a video doing the rounds as well. Super sad I am. Will check the video and then take a call. Thanks everyone who wrote in asking me to be careful. 💔 — agentgreenglass (@agentgreenglass) July 24, 2019

Hahaha! I’m still gonna go meet him and ask why is he doing this. No point just writing him off without understanding why they do this. But yep, sad this is. Sigh. — agentgreenglass (@agentgreenglass) July 24, 2019

What do you think about this?

First Published: Jul 25, 2019 18:43 IST