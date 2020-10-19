Mummy dog rescues pup from Karnataka’s flood-affected village. Watch

it-s-viral

Amid widespread flooding due to incessant rain in several parts of Karnataka, a dog was seen rescuing her young pup from the flood-affected Tarapur village of Vijayapura.

Visuals showed the mother holding her pup in her mouth, wading through knee-deep waters, and taking her to a dry location.

#WATCH Karnataka: A female dog rescues her puppy and shifts it to a safer location in flood-affected Tarapur village of Vijayapura district. Several parts of the state are reeling under flood, triggered due to rainfall. (17.10.2020) pic.twitter.com/0BgWCl4kDq — ANI (@ANI) October 18, 2020

Several parts of Karnataka, Maharashtra, Telangana, and Andhra Pradesh have been severely affected by incessant rain in the last week. Concerned authorities of the respective states have assured rescue efforts.