e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 19, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / Mummy dog rescues pup from Karnataka’s flood-affected village. Watch

Mummy dog rescues pup from Karnataka’s flood-affected village. Watch

Visuals showed the mother holding her pup in her mouth, wading through knee-deep waters, and taking her to a dry location.

it-s-viral Updated: Oct 19, 2020, 12:09 IST
Asian News International | Posted by: Sanya Budhiraja
Asian News International | Posted by: Sanya Budhiraja
Vijayapura, Karnataka
The image shows a mummy dog carrying a baby dog in her mouth.
The image shows a mummy dog carrying a baby dog in her mouth. (Twitter/@ANI)
         

Amid widespread flooding due to incessant rain in several parts of Karnataka, a dog was seen rescuing her young pup from the flood-affected Tarapur village of Vijayapura.

Visuals showed the mother holding her pup in her mouth, wading through knee-deep waters, and taking her to a dry location.

Several parts of Karnataka, Maharashtra, Telangana, and Andhra Pradesh have been severely affected by incessant rain in the last week. Concerned authorities of the respective states have assured rescue efforts.

tags
top news
JKCA scam: Farooq Abdullah questioned, son Omar says ‘political vendetta’
JKCA scam: Farooq Abdullah questioned, son Omar says ‘political vendetta’
Pak Oppn pounds Imran Khan at rally, cops arrest Maryam Nawaz’s husband
Pak Oppn pounds Imran Khan at rally, cops arrest Maryam Nawaz’s husband
Dalai Lama and Tibet card hold key in future India-China border escalation
Dalai Lama and Tibet card hold key in future India-China border escalation
Covid-19: Urban areas of Maharashtra mark rise in cases again
Covid-19: Urban areas of Maharashtra mark rise in cases again
Powered by fall in bad loans HDFC Bank Q2 profits soar
Powered by fall in bad loans HDFC Bank Q2 profits soar
Trump, Modi relationship is incredible, says Donald Trump Jr
Trump, Modi relationship is incredible, says Donald Trump Jr
Mumbai local trains: Decision on SOPs, increasing services to allow more women to be taken this week
Mumbai local trains: Decision on SOPs, increasing services to allow more women to be taken this week
Watch: Covid-19 to end in India by February?
Watch: Covid-19 to end in India by February?
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Assembly ElectionsIndia Covid 19 TallyCovid-19 MaharashtraIPL 2020Mumbai Local TrainsRahul Gandhi

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In