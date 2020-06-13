Nacho, the rescue cat, has a funny way of telling its hooman it is hungry. Watch

it-s-viral

Updated: Jun 13, 2020 13:25 IST

Sometimes it can be hard for our furry little friends to communicate with us. After all, most people aren’t fluent in meow, and kitties do not speak hooman. This particular rescue cat, called Nacho has come up with a perfect solution to bridge the communication gap between cats and human parents, when it comes to asking for food.

This almost 15-second-long video was posted on Reddit on June 13. Shared by the pet parent to the subreddit ‘cats’, the clip is captioned, “He pretends like he’s chewing to communicate that he’s hungry”.

The recording shows Nacho calmly perched over a red-coloured surface. The newly shaved kitty performs a chewing motion with its mouth while squinting its eyes. He then stops for a few seconds to look over to the camera, probably wondering if his hooman has got the hint. Presumably, seeing no action from the pet parent, the feline continues its performance.

Since being shared, the video of this clever cat has accumulated over 1.7 lakh upvotes and nearly 500 comments.

Here is how Redditors reacted to the share. One person said, “All cats talk, you just have to be willing to listen”. While another individual wrote, “This is the cutest thing I’ve ever seen”.

One Reddit user inquired, “Where is his fur?”. To which the original poster responded with, “He was professionally shaved by a vet ‘lion style’ shortly after I got him due to extreme matting and mistreatment of his fur”. With or without a coat, this cat looks cute nonetheless.

What are your thoughts on this feline who has cracked the code of communication between hoomans and cats?

Also Read | Hooman interrupts cat’s naptime, it lets her know that is not okay. Watch