Nagpur Police's riddle helps you select a travel destination, but there's a catch

Nagpur Police’s riddle helps you select a travel destination, but there’s a catch

The post details step-by-step instructions for solving the puzzle and the twist lies in the solution itself.

it-s-viral Updated: Jul 07, 2020 19:04 IST
Srimoyee Chowdhury
Srimoyee Chowdhury
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Posted on their official Twitter account, the department tweeted about the contest and asked everyone to solve an interesting math riddle.
Posted on their official Twitter account, the department tweeted about the contest and asked everyone to solve an interesting math riddle.(Twitter/@NagpurPolice)
         

Many will agree that there are several people craving for a vacation. It doesn’t matter whether it’s a beach or a mountain, people are longing to stretch their legs and fill their social media with aesthetic photos of pretty landscapes. But, Nagpur Police has stepped in to make sure that people refrain from doing so in these perilous times with a witty travel contest post.

Posted on their official Twitter account, the department tweeted about the contest and asked everyone to solve an interesting math riddle. “Nagpur Police has organised a TRAVEL contest. Calculate your next Travel Destination,” reads the caption.

The post details step-by-step instructions for solving the puzzle and the twist lies in the solution itself.

Take a look at the post and check the destination you received:

If you’re still confused, let us clear the air for you. The riddle is such that whatever number you choose, the result will be 9 and the 9th destination on the list is ‘Stay at Home’. The riddle has garnered over 1,000 likes and tons of impressed comments from netizens.

Although, one individual cracked the riddle in a rather unusual way and you’ll also relate to it if you’re a mathematics buff:

Here’s how others reacted:

What are your thoughts on this witty approach by Nagpur Police?

