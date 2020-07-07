Nagpur Police’s riddle helps you select a travel destination, but there’s a catch

it-s-viral

Updated: Jul 07, 2020 19:04 IST

Many will agree that there are several people craving for a vacation. It doesn’t matter whether it’s a beach or a mountain, people are longing to stretch their legs and fill their social media with aesthetic photos of pretty landscapes. But, Nagpur Police has stepped in to make sure that people refrain from doing so in these perilous times with a witty travel contest post.

Posted on their official Twitter account, the department tweeted about the contest and asked everyone to solve an interesting math riddle. “Nagpur Police has organised a TRAVEL contest. Calculate your next Travel Destination,” reads the caption.

The post details step-by-step instructions for solving the puzzle and the twist lies in the solution itself.

Take a look at the post and check the destination you received:

Nagpur Police has organised a TRAVEL contest. Calculate your next Travel Destination -



1. Choose a no. between 1 and 9



2. Multiply it by 3



3. Add 3



4. Multiply it by 3 again



5. Add the two digit number you get together



6. Number you get is where you will travel to👇 pic.twitter.com/EpOEZ9l7h6 — Nagpur City Police (@NagpurPolice) July 6, 2020

If you’re still confused, let us clear the air for you. The riddle is such that whatever number you choose, the result will be 9 and the 9th destination on the list is ‘Stay at Home’. The riddle has garnered over 1,000 likes and tons of impressed comments from netizens.

Although, one individual cracked the riddle in a rather unusual way and you’ll also relate to it if you’re a mathematics buff:

Let me extend my answer. Nowhere written that answer should be integer only. So yes I chose number



5/3 as 1<5/3<9

5/3*3=5

5+3=8

8*3=24

2+4=6....



I want my ticket for Japan please@NagpurPolice — Aksshay Hedaoo (@AksshayH) July 6, 2020

Here’s how others reacted:

🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣.

Good one .. loved your humour. Keep it up. — Amit Upagade (@AmitUpagade) July 6, 2020

Nice Method applied😂😂😂 — Mrudani Deosthali (@spyspeech) July 6, 2020

What are your thoughts on this witty approach by Nagpur Police?