e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 31, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / NASA shares 4 most liked 2020 Hubble images, asks netizens to pick their fave. Which one is yours?

NASA shares 4 most liked 2020 Hubble images, asks netizens to pick their fave. Which one is yours?

In a subsequent tweet, NASA stated that netizens liked the image of the ‘Cosmic Reef’ the best.

it-s-viral Updated: Dec 31, 2020, 08:46 IST
Sanya Budhiraja
Sanya Budhiraja
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The images were tweeted by the NASA Hubble Telescope’s official handle.
The images were tweeted by the NASA Hubble Telescope’s official handle.(Twitter/@NASAHubble)
         

The official Twitter account for the NASA Hubble Space Telescope shared many educational and entertaining posts this past year. Now, as we start the last day of the year, take a look at some of the most liked Hubble images from 2020 tweeted by the account. They may leave you feeling a little nostalgic about all the exciting things that you have learned about space in 2020 through these informative posts. Additionally, NASA gave everyone a chance to vote for their favourite photo out of the four shared photographs. Check out the tweet to see which one you like best.

This tweet has been shared on December 29 from the official Twitter account for the NASA Hubble Space Telescope. “Vote to choose your favorite 2020 Hubble image in the poll below! These choices are based on our tweets of images released this year with the most hearts! Planets seemed to be pretty popular,” reads the text shared alongside the space snapshots.

The top left image shows the Cosmic Reef, while the top right photo shows Jupiter. The bottom left snapshot is of Saturn, whilst Neptune is captured in the bottom right picture. Check out the tweet here:

Since being shared on the micro-blogging platform, this share has accumulated over 10,300 likes and many comments.

Here’s what tweeple had to say about the share. One person said, “Too many good choices”.

Another individual wrote, “Aaaaa these are too good”. “All images are amazing,” read one comment under the share.

NASA shared another tweet on December 29 which revealed the how netizens voted. Check it out:

Looks like ‘Cosmic Reef’ is the winner! What are your thoughts on this share? Which picture was your personal favourite?

Also Read | People say this pic by NASA looks like a Van Gogh painting. What do you think?

tags
top news
Night curfew imposed in Delhi on December 31 and January 1 from 11pm to 6am
Night curfew imposed in Delhi on December 31 and January 1 from 11pm to 6am
India will have Covid-19 vaccine within days: AIIMS director
India will have Covid-19 vaccine within days: AIIMS director
Kerala Assembly session begins, CM moves resolution against farm laws
Kerala Assembly session begins, CM moves resolution against farm laws
Delhi: Chilla, Ghazipur borders remain closed as farmers’ protest enters Day 36
Delhi: Chilla, Ghazipur borders remain closed as farmers’ protest enters Day 36
India closer to Covid-19 vaccine after UK’s Oxford nod
India closer to Covid-19 vaccine after UK’s Oxford nod
Northwest, central India may get brief respite from biting cold from January 1
Northwest, central India may get brief respite from biting cold from January 1
Loan apps scam: Chinese national arrested at Delhi airport
Loan apps scam: Chinese national arrested at Delhi airport
A newsroom in a pandemic
A newsroom in a pandemic
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers protest LIVEKarnataka Gram Panchayat ElectionFarmers Protest

don't miss

latest news

India news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In