NASA shares first ever image of Jupiter’s moon Ganymede’s North Pole. ‘Hypnotic,’ says Twitter

Updated: Jul 23, 2020 13:32 IST

There is something extraordinary about the various images and videos of our solar system which grace the Internet. Just like this picture which shows the North Pole of Ganymede, a moon of Jupiter. What makes things even more interesting is that the north pole of the planet’s moon is photographed for the first time ever.

The image of the north pole of the ninth largest object in the solar system, the moon Ganymede, is captured by NASA’s Juno spacecraft, reports the space agency.

Shared on NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory division’s official Twitter profile, the image is a sight to behold. Take a look yourself and prepare to get amazed:

For the first time ever, @NASAJuno imaged the north pole of the largest moon in the solar system: Jupiter's moon Ganymede. https://t.co/IQZxjJpdaI pic.twitter.com/7qxNTgGQA6 — NASA JPL (@NASAJPL) July 23, 2020

Posted just a few hours ago, the tweet has amassed over 4,700 likes – and counting. It also received all sorts of comments from tweeple. While some were excited to see the image, others had questions.

“Oh, it’s gorgeous! Hypnotic! What are the colored specks in the shadow on Ganymede?” wrote a Twitter user. “It is so beautiful,” tweeted another and many agreed. “Wow, fascinating,” tweeted a third.

Many were curious about the number of moon Jupiter has. Just like this Twitter user who asked “How many moons does Jupiter has?”. To which the original poster replied:

There are 79 Jovian moons. Ganymede consists primarily of water ice. Its composition contains fundamental clues for understanding the evolution of those Jovian moons from the time of their formation to today. — NASA JPL (@NASAJPL) July 23, 2020

What do you think of the image?

