Netizens amused with naughty jackal’s fearless prank on sleeping lion. Watch

Updated: Mar 01, 2020 17:52 IST

The Internet is always buzzing with hilarious prank videos that make netizens laugh out loud. But you might not have come across a prank video like this in the animal kingdom. Posted on Twitter by IFS officer Ramesh Pandey, the clip shows a naughty moment between a sleeping lion and a mischievous jackal that might make you laugh.

The 8-second-long clip shows a lion resting peacefully beside some bushes. Meanwhile, a jackal slowly gets near the lion. In a fraction of second it nips at the lion’s tail and runs away like a naughty kid, startling the sleeping animal.

“Don’t underestimate any one with his size or power. Animals too have canny sense of humour,” reads the caption.

Posted on February 29, the clip has garnered over 27,000 views. Though the location and date of the video is not clear, the comments proved that netizens were awe-struck by the jackal’s daring act. While some were amused by the prank, others were quite surprised by its fearless antics.

“Hahaha. What a funny moment captured,” comments a Twitter user. “Lion seems to be worried - Did anyone see it?” jokes another.

Here’s how others reacted:

What do you think of this naughty jackal?