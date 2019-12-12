Netizens are not happy with this fusion vada pav. Seen it yet?

it-s-viral

Updated: Dec 12, 2019 16:15 IST

Gulab jamun pizza can take a seat because a new cringe-worthy fusion snack has hit the Internet. The new snack Gulab jamun vada pav has taken netizens by a shocking surprise. Vada Pav is the most popular yet cheap street food enjoyed all over India. And, gulab jamun is a tasty dessert loved by many. But, the combination of these two food items has sparked all sorts of emotions among tweeple.

The picture shared by a Twitter user shows a pav with a gulab jamun stuffed inside. Generally the pav has a hot and spicy vada as stuffing but this version was a complete change from the original one.

A few people were eager to try out the odd snack but most of them detested the idea of a ‘sweet’ vada pav.

Shared on December 10, the post has garnered almost 150 likes- and counting.

Netizens took out all their emotions via hilarious memes and funny comments. Take a look at them:

This isn't a bad combo actually! Would love to try this sometime! 😁 — Gaurav Bhanderi (@Patel_GP) December 10, 2019

Earlier, gulab jamun pizza and Kurkure milkshake created quite a stir online.

What do you think of this peculiar snack?

Also read | Woman cooks sweet Maggi with milk and rose. Video goes viral, people react