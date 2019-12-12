e-paper
Thursday, Dec 12, 2019
Netizens are not happy with this fusion vada pav. Seen it yet?

A few people were eager to try out the odd snack but most of them detested the idea.

Dec 12, 2019
Srimoyee Chowdhury
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The new snack has taken netizens by a shocking surprise.
Gulab jamun pizza can take a seat because a new cringe-worthy fusion snack has hit the Internet. The new snack Gulab jamun vada pav has taken netizens by a shocking surprise. Vada Pav is the most popular yet cheap street food enjoyed all over India. And, gulab jamun is a tasty dessert loved by many. But, the combination of these two food items has sparked all sorts of emotions among tweeple.

The picture shared by a Twitter user shows a pav with a gulab jamun stuffed inside. Generally the pav has a hot and spicy vada as stuffing but this version was a complete change from the original one.

A few people were eager to try out the odd snack but most of them detested the idea of a ‘sweet’ vada pav.

Shared on December 10, the post has garnered almost 150 likes- and counting.

Netizens took out all their emotions via hilarious memes and funny comments. Take a look at them:

Earlier, gulab jamun pizza and Kurkure milkshake created quite a stir online.

What do you think of this peculiar snack?

Also read | Woman cooks sweet Maggi with milk and rose. Video goes viral, people react

