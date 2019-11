Netizens enraged with NYPD officers for arresting women selling food in subway

it-s-viral

Updated: Nov 12, 2019 19:08 IST

New York City police detained two women for selling churros without a license at subway stations, sparking backlash from social media users and at least one city official.

Officers can be seen in cell phone footage captured Friday surrounding a woman who was selling the fried-dough pastries from a cart in a Brooklyn subway station.

The bystander captured the four officers talking to the Spanish-speaking woman, who appeared to be crying. Officers told her she could either turn over her cart and receive a fine or have her cart confiscated and face arrest.

The video showed officers handcuff the woman and drag her cart full of food up the stairs at the Broadway Junction station.

Tonight as I was leaving Broadway Junction, I saw three or four police officers (one of them was either a plainclothes cop or someone who worked at the station) gathered around a crying woman and her churro cart. Apparently, it's illegal to sell food inside train stations. 1/? pic.twitter.com/sgQVvSHUik — Sofia B. Newman (@SofiaBNewman) November 9, 2019

The New York Police Department said the woman had received 10 summonses over the past six months for “unlicensed vending.” She was released shortly after and received a ticket. Her cart was confiscated as “arrest evidence.”

The video became widely shared and sparked a protest in support of the vendor at the subway stop Monday afternoon.

absolutely heartbreaking and disgusting. we can't jail bankers and billionaires who crash the economy or evade taxes but by god if one woman crosses an imaginary boundary to sell churros and support herself we need three cops to take everything from her — nathan deming (@nathan_deming) November 9, 2019

It's a crime to be poor these days. They tell people to "get a job" and when they do, it's "illegal" and they get arrested/fined. They want to kick homeless people off the streets (as if they have somewhere else to go, right?!). It's hard to watch. Thank you for standing up! — PrinMel (@PrinMel84) November 9, 2019

I don’t understand why they didn’t just ask her to take her cart outside the station? Ugh. — MM Wilson (@ememwilson123) November 9, 2019

Officers then arrested a second woman selling churros Monday morning at the Myrtle-Wycoff station in Brooklyn, the New York Daily News reported .

Police said they learned she had two warrants for failing to appear in court for selling without a license.

Scott Stringer, the city comptroller, said on Twitter that the detainment “doesn’t make anyone safer” and “raises serious questions” about the increase in police presence in the city’s subways.

Governor Andrew Cuomo recently deployed 500 officers to frequent and patrol the city’s subways to tackle the rise in crime and fare evasion.

The increase in officers has been criticized and linked to tensions between officers and civilians. Last month, a brawl between police and a group of teenagers and the chaotic arrest of a 19-year-old black man in a subway car led to hundreds of protesters taking to the streets of Downtown Brooklyn.