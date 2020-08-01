Nike’s new ad with exceptional editing is making netizens lose their cool. Watch

it-s-viral

Updated: Aug 01, 2020 16:43 IST

Many may agree with us when we say that sports have the unique ability to bring people from diverse backgrounds together. Now an advertisement from the renowned sports brand, Nike, is celebrating this exact spirit. The video’s release comes at a time when many sporting events around the globe have been cancelled due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. This clip’s motivational message about getting through these tough times with the help of camaraderie in the sports community has left many inspired.

Shared on Twitter from Nike’s official account on July 30, the recording is 90 seconds long. “Nothing can stop what we can do together. You can’t stop sport. Because #YouCantStopUs,” reads the text shared alongside the post.

The video starts with a voice-over done by the American soccer player, Megan Rapinoe. Her powerful voice and profound narration stay with the audience until the very end of the clip. The screen has been divided into two, with either side playing a sports clipping. What truly makes the recording so breathtaking to watch is how the split screens blend together, effortlessly. The marvellous ad also features Indian women’s cricket team, which is sponsored by Nike.

Check out the advertisement that has captured netizens’ attention below:

Nothing can stop what we can do together. You can’t stop sport. Because #YouCantStopUs.



Join Us | https://t.co/fQUWzDVH3q pic.twitter.com/YAig7FIL6G — Nike (@Nike) July 30, 2020

Since being shared on the micro-blogging application, the tweet has accumulated over 1.2 lakh retweets and comments along with nearly 2.7 lakh likes. Additionally, the clip itself has over 24.5 million views.

Here is what tweeple had to say about the share. One person said:

While another individual wrote, “Shout out to the editors. Each frame was perfect”.

Here are some other reactions:

Exceptional. — Ava DuVernay (@ava) July 31, 2020

I kneel before the folks who put this together for @nike pic.twitter.com/1PC7PULKXS — Bradley P. Moss (@BradMossEsq) July 30, 2020

The edit on this is magic https://t.co/BIabfkRxPF — Yaaseen Barnes (@Ya_a_seen_Him) July 30, 2020

What are your thoughts on the video?