Opened 7 years ago, store named Corona in Kerala’s Kottayam reaps good business amid pandemic

Updated: Nov 19, 2020, 12:41 IST

Seven years ago, when George, a Kerala-based businessman decided to name his shop ‘Corona’ in Kottayam’s Kalathippady area here, little did he know that his store would attract customers just by the name amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“Due to the association of my shop’s name to the coronavirus pandemic, I am seeing more and more visitors coming in daily. My business is flourishing because of this,” George told ANI.

Located in Kalathippady here, he sells plants, pots, plants, lamps, and other materials.

ANI also took to Twitter to share images of the store:

He says, "Corona is a Latin word that means crown. I named my shop Corona 7 years back. The name is working good for my business." (18.11.2020) pic.twitter.com/wNX4PY62nb — ANI (@ANI) November 18, 2020

According to him, the term ‘corona’ means ‘crown’ in Latin hence, he named his shop the same as he deals with interior decorating items.

The shop was seen decorated with plants and lamps displaying the exclusive collection.