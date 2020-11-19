e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 19, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / Opened 7 years ago, store named Corona in Kerala’s Kottayam reaps good business amid pandemic

Opened 7 years ago, store named Corona in Kerala’s Kottayam reaps good business amid pandemic

The store sells plants, pots, plants, lamps, and other materials.

it-s-viral Updated: Nov 19, 2020, 12:41 IST
Asian News International | Posted By: Trisha Sengupta
Asian News International | Posted By: Trisha Sengupta
Kottayam, Kerala
The store is in Kerala’s Kottayam.
The store is in Kerala’s Kottayam. (Twitter/@ANI)
         

Seven years ago, when George, a Kerala-based businessman decided to name his shop ‘Corona’ in Kottayam’s Kalathippady area here, little did he know that his store would attract customers just by the name amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“Due to the association of my shop’s name to the coronavirus pandemic, I am seeing more and more visitors coming in daily. My business is flourishing because of this,” George told ANI.

Located in Kalathippady here, he sells plants, pots, plants, lamps, and other materials.

ANI also took to Twitter to share images of the store:

According to him, the term ‘corona’ means ‘crown’ in Latin hence, he named his shop the same as he deals with interior decorating items.

The shop was seen decorated with plants and lamps displaying the exclusive collection.

tags
top news
‘Digital India has become a way of life’, says PM Modi at Bengaluru Tech Summit
‘Digital India has become a way of life’, says PM Modi at Bengaluru Tech Summit
Second Covid-19 wave in Mumbai likely around New Year’s Eve
Second Covid-19 wave in Mumbai likely around New Year’s Eve
Ray of hope? Study claims Hepatitis C drugs can be effective against Covid-19
Ray of hope? Study claims Hepatitis C drugs can be effective against Covid-19
Howrah in West Bengal tops the list of most polluted cities in India
Howrah in West Bengal tops the list of most polluted cities in India
Covid-19 negative report gives false hope, don’t go out yet: Experts
Covid-19 negative report gives false hope, don’t go out yet: Experts
Delhi policewoman promoted for tracing 76 missing kids in last 3 months
Delhi policewoman promoted for tracing 76 missing kids in last 3 months
Businessman killed in Delhi, body thrown off train in Gujarat
Businessman killed in Delhi, body thrown off train in Gujarat
‘Covaxin’s efficacy expected to be more than 90%’: PGI Rohtak’s V-C
‘Covaxin’s efficacy expected to be more than 90%’: PGI Rohtak’s V-C
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesPM ModiCovid-19 vaccineCovid-19 casesChhath Puja 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In