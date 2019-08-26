Panic alert! Car crosses broken road on makeshift pole-bridge Himachal Pradesh. Watch

it-s-viral

Updated: Aug 26, 2019 14:35 IST

Heavy rainfall ravaged Himachal Pradesh last week leading to landslides and road blocks across the state. While several commuters were forced to wait until debris was cleared, some took drastic measures to cross broken roads as is shown in this video shared on Twitter. The scary clip shows a car driving over a makeshift bridge of poles to cross a broken road.

The video was recorded in the Drekari area of Chamba district on August 22, reports news agency ANI. The video, less than 30-seconds-long, shows a car driving over iron poles as a huge part of the road had caved in. The anxiety-inducing video shows passersby guiding the driver as the car moves slowly over the poles.

#WATCH Himachal Pradesh: A car crosses a makeshift bridge made of iron poles after heavy rainfall in the region damaged the road, in Drekari area of Chamba district. (22-08) pic.twitter.com/3XrHekeKqc — ANI (@ANI) August 26, 2019

The video, since being shared about an hour ago, has prompted a flurry of reactions.

“Not impressed with this stunt. Pure madness,” says a Twitter user about the video. “Jugaad also has limits,” says another. “Hats off to the people who made it possible, salute,” says a third. “Scary. Not worth the risk,” comments another.

Heavy rain in Himachal Pradesh resulted in more than 670 roads, including major highways, across the state to remain blocked. Many areas were cut off due to landslides and bridge collapse. Police, army and local administration launched rescue operations to evacuate tourists to safer places.

First Published: Aug 26, 2019 13:59 IST