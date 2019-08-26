e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 26, 2019-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Monday, Aug 26, 2019

Panic alert! Car crosses broken road on makeshift pole-bridge Himachal Pradesh. Watch

The scary clip shows a car driving over a makeshift bridge of poles to cross a broken road.

it-s-viral Updated: Aug 26, 2019 14:35 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The video was recorded in the Drekari area of Chamba district on August 22.
The video was recorded in the Drekari area of Chamba district on August 22. (Twitter/ANI)
         

Heavy rainfall ravaged Himachal Pradesh last week leading to landslides and road blocks across the state. While several commuters were forced to wait until debris was cleared, some took drastic measures to cross broken roads as is shown in this video shared on Twitter. The scary clip shows a car driving over a makeshift bridge of poles to cross a broken road.

The video was recorded in the Drekari area of Chamba district on August 22, reports news agency ANI. The video, less than 30-seconds-long, shows a car driving over iron poles as a huge part of the road had caved in. The anxiety-inducing video shows passersby guiding the driver as the car moves slowly over the poles.

The video, since being shared about an hour ago, has prompted a flurry of reactions.

“Not impressed with this stunt. Pure madness,” says a Twitter user about the video. “Jugaad also has limits,” says another. “Hats off to the people who made it possible, salute,” says a third. “Scary. Not worth the risk,” comments another.

Heavy rain in Himachal Pradesh resulted in more than 670 roads, including major highways, across the state to remain blocked. Many areas were cut off due to landslides and bridge collapse. Police, army and local administration launched rescue operations to evacuate tourists to safer places.

First Published: Aug 26, 2019 13:59 IST

tags
more from it s viral
top news
    trending topics
    INX media caseP. V. SindhuMother TeresaGoogle NestAnupam KherJasprit BumrahUPSC Recruitment 2019
    don't miss