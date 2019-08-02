e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 01, 2019-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Friday, Aug 02, 2019

Passengers leave plane one row at a time, video goes viral

The video shows people waiting patiently in their seats allowing passengers before them to disembark from the plane in an orderly manner.

it-s-viral Updated: Aug 02, 2019 17:40 IST
Akhilesh Nagari
Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Passengers from Westjet plane deboards the plane in an orderly manner.
Passengers from Westjet plane deboards the plane in an orderly manner.(Twitter/@TomPodolec (Screengrab))

Most of us have seen how some passengers are always in a rush to deboard a plane as soon as it lands. Even though the landing announcement requests passengers to remain seated, there are always some who stand up the second the plane touches the ground - as if deboarding is a race and they want to come first. Well, here’s a video that shows the complete opposite and Twitter dubbed it as “fascinating.” The video shows people waiting patiently in their seats allowing passengers before them to disembark from the plane in an orderly manner.

The captivating moment was tweeted by Toronto journalist Tom Podolec with a caption which reads, “Fascinating video showing passengers disembarking a @Westjet flight one row at a time? This is an oil rig employee charter flight from Calgary to Fort MacKay/Firebag in northern Alberta.”

The video, shared on July 28, has collected over 5,000 retweets and more than 4,000 ‘likes’ - and still counting. Watch the video below:

Many were left impressed by the video. Here’s how they reacted:

People dropped various kinds of comments on the Tweet. Some people, however, were not impressed. Here’s how they reacted:

What do you think about the video?

First Published: Aug 02, 2019 17:36 IST

tags
more from it s viral
top news
    trending topics
    India vs West IndiesAshes 2019Khandaani Shafakhana movie reviewUnnao CaseEngland vs Australia Live ScoreHobbs & Shaw Movie ReviewParliament Live UpdatesAmarnath Yatra
    don't miss