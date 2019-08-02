Passengers leave plane one row at a time, video goes viral
Most of us have seen how some passengers are always in a rush to deboard a plane as soon as it lands. Even though the landing announcement requests passengers to remain seated, there are always some who stand up the second the plane touches the ground - as if deboarding is a race and they want to come first. Well, here’s a video that shows the complete opposite and Twitter dubbed it as “fascinating.” The video shows people waiting patiently in their seats allowing passengers before them to disembark from the plane in an orderly manner.
The captivating moment was tweeted by Toronto journalist Tom Podolec with a caption which reads, “Fascinating video showing passengers disembarking a @Westjet flight one row at a time? This is an oil rig employee charter flight from Calgary to Fort MacKay/Firebag in northern Alberta.”
The video, shared on July 28, has collected over 5,000 retweets and more than 4,000 ‘likes’ - and still counting. Watch the video below:
Fascinating video showing passengers disembarking a @Westjet flight one row at time. This is an oil rig employee charter flight from Calgary to Fort MacKay/Firebag in northern Alberta. pic.twitter.com/drUYsxSsRq— Tom Podolec Aviation (@TomPodolec) July 27, 2019
Many were left impressed by the video. Here’s how they reacted:
This is so beautiful ❤️ pic.twitter.com/CnElTH86yG— La_Rak (@rakelbonbonita) July 28, 2019
I've heard legend of this type of orderly behaviour, but I can't say I've ever seen it in person! pic.twitter.com/rXRYZ3G3iW— EMSLise (@HarvRat) July 27, 2019
How civilised why don’t airlines do this it would save that awful crush to leave the plane 🤔— V (@Vees42229362) July 29, 2019
the way it should be !! well done.— Le vrai Spécialiste (@corbeilMic) July 27, 2019
People dropped various kinds of comments on the Tweet. Some people, however, were not impressed. Here’s how they reacted:
Never gonna happen... people on planes are like Mentos in Coke... they just wanna leave irrespective of who is standing ahead of you...— Deepak Nikam (@DeepakNikam77) July 30, 2019
Fake news! This never happens in real life 😂— Xavier Olive (@x00live) July 27, 2019
What do you think about the video?
