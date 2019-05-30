Pet dog tackles angry snake. Woman can’t stop praising her furry friend

It’s said that dogs are man’s best friend. A video showing a dog fighting a snake proves it to be true. Named Yao, this brave dog fought and tackled a rat snake in the backyard of their house to stop it from slithering inside.

Prangthip Chaturong, a 49-year-old resident of Thailand, discovered that her brown poodle was fighting a snake when she heard it barking for a long time. Scared that Yao will get hurt, she called snake catchers to help with the situation.

The video shows Yao constantly barking as the rescuers try to catch the snake. As soon as they manage to pin it down, Yao snatches it away. It keeps on interrupting the rescue mission. However, after a few failed attempts, the men manage to catch the snake.

“Yao is a very smart and reliable dog who always barks when he sees any stranger and dangerous animals around the house,” the relieved woman said. She further added that Yao’s loyalty has touched her.

First Published: May 30, 2019 14:15 IST