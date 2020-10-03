e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 03, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / Pet parent says cat’s actions show ‘2020 in a nutshell’. Watch to see if you agree

Pet parent says cat’s actions show ‘2020 in a nutshell’. Watch to see if you agree

“Now that’s funny,” read one comment under the Instagram post.

it-s-viral Updated: Oct 03, 2020 13:42 IST
Sanya Budhiraja
Sanya Budhiraja
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows two cats, named Benedict and Aspen.
The image shows two cats, named Benedict and Aspen.(Instagram/@_bennyfromtheblock_)
         

It is no lie that the year 2020 has panned out differently than what many would have hoped for as well as imagined. Now, here is a cat video humorously representing how many may be feeling given the turn of events. Check it out to see if you can relate to it too.

This recording was shared on a British shorthair cat named Benedict’s Instagram account. “2020 in a nutshell amirite?” reads the caption shared alongside the post.

The clip shows Benedict and his feline rescue brother Aspen hanging out by a cardboard box. While Benedict sniffs the outer corners of the case, Aspen inspects the square-shaped hole in the middle. During this investigative excursion, the latter ends up unexpectedly falling inside the box.

Check out Aspen’s fall and Benedict’s hilariously nonchalant reaction to his brother’s slip:

View this post on Instagram

2020 in a nutshell amirite?

A post shared by Benedict the British Shorthair (@_bennyfromtheblock_) on

Do you think you’ve often felt as Aspen must have during his fall throughout this year?

Since being shared on the photo and video sharing platform just a few hours ago, this share has received a whole lot of appreciation from netizens. It currently has nearly 1000 views and many supportive comments.

Here is what Instagram users had to say about the share. One person said, “The funniest video ever”.

Another individual wrote, “I fit,” referring to the famous ‘If it fits, I sits’ trend often associated with cats. “Now that’s funny,” read one comment under the Instagram post.

Somebody else declared, “Benny’s reaction!” with many laughing face emojis.

What are your thoughts on this share?

Also Read | Video shows two cats trying on cartoon eye filters on Instagram. Spoiler alert: It is hilarious

tags
top news
PM Modi rues lack of strategic vision of past regimes for poor border infrastructure | Analysis
PM Modi rues lack of strategic vision of past regimes for poor border infrastructure | Analysis
Army chief, foreign secretary to seal shipping agreement and security ties with Myanmar
Army chief, foreign secretary to seal shipping agreement and security ties with Myanmar
Hathras gang-rape victim’s kin say ‘couldn’t even see her face before cremation’
Hathras gang-rape victim’s kin say ‘couldn’t even see her face before cremation’
Previous regimes delayed Ladakh’s Daulat Beg Oldi: PM Modi
Previous regimes delayed Ladakh’s Daulat Beg Oldi: PM Modi
LIVE: Rahul Gandhi leaves for Hathras to meet gang-rape victim’s family members
LIVE: Rahul Gandhi leaves for Hathras to meet gang-rape victim’s family members
Sushant Singh Rajput’s death was a suicide, not murder: AIIMS panel chief
Sushant Singh Rajput’s death was a suicide, not murder: AIIMS panel chief
‘Politics, not for justice’: Smriti Irani attacks Rahul Gandhi over plans to visit Hathras
‘Politics, not for justice’: Smriti Irani attacks Rahul Gandhi over plans to visit Hathras
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBabri Masjid Demolition VerdictCovid 19 India TallyNirbhay MissilesCovid-19 casesUnlock 5 GuidelinesCSK vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In