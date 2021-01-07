Pics of ‘screaming pasta’ spark meme fest on Twitter, Zomato joins in

Updated: Jan 07, 2021, 00:45 IST

There’s a new meme template going viral on Twitter and it may leave you laughing out loud. The ‘screaming pasta’ meme is something that has grabbed the attention of netizens and resulted in some creative and hilarious memes.

The post was originally shared by Twitter user @bayabikomigim on December 28. The post included two pictures. One of them had a single boiled pasta which had a screaming expression and the other picture had three similar looking pastas.

When translated loosely from Turkish the caption shared alongside the post read, “This pasta has started to scream for no reason, what should I do?”

bu makarna durduk yere ciglik atmaya basladi napmam lazim pic.twitter.com/FqiiBKikl0 — feyza kruczynski (@bayabikomigim) December 28, 2020

Well, it turns out, tweeple knew exactly what to do. The meme fest was also joined by Zomato and the result is so hilarious that any chai lover will relate to it.

chai kaun kaun piyega chai ban gayi pic.twitter.com/mw1xnbwdOo — zomato (@zomato) January 5, 2021

Here are some other memes that you may enjoy

Sukhbir: Taare gin gin yaad ch teri mein taan jaagan raatan nu. Rok na pavan ankhiyan vichon gam diya barsatan nu



Audience: pic.twitter.com/26AGxVhoCt — Kachra Peti (@kachra_peti) January 4, 2021

Most of us are guilty of doing like this at morning assemblies in school

Teacher: Good morning students!

Students: Goooooooood mooornnnninnnnggg Teacher! pic.twitter.com/zYYlzHqJKf — Unacademy (@unacademy) January 5, 2021

Did you read the text in Shah Rukh Khan’s voice too?

Just here to ruin your day. pic.twitter.com/5r6kCw0jmZ — Angoor Stark 🍇🇮🇳 (@ladywithflaws) January 5, 2021

Chandler is a mood and so is this angry pasta

One more time from the top!

** Ganapati Visarjann **



Ganapati Bappa Moriyaaaaaa.. pic.twitter.com/Z6Tuo078pZ — Mahesh Mohanty😁 (@ItsMahicasm1) January 5, 2021

Guess we will never know whether a pasta inspired Edvard Munch

Me seeing pasta memes on my tl but not having any funny ideas to make some of my own pic.twitter.com/zActTh1l0B — Alexandre Dumbass (@bakesamosa) January 4, 2021

What do you think of these memes?