Pig chases reporter during live broadcast, Twitter in splits. Watch

it-s-viral

Updated: Nov 29, 2019 12:24 IST

In a hilarious video that has gone viral on social media, a pig can be seen chasing a journalist around as he tries to update his colleagues back in the studio, leaving netizens amused, as they flooded the comments section with funny replies.

“Not pestered, loved,” wrote one user, while another said, “He’s hogging the limelight!”

At the start of the video, Mantikos, the jounalist, can be heard saying, “Good morning, we have an issue.”

The spotted pig can be heard grunting as she pokes Mantikos’ legs with her snout, at one point even putting her head right up against his behind.

“Giorgos, can you hear me? We have a pig here that has been chasing us since this morning.... Folks, sorry, I can’t stand because it’s biting me,” Mantikos is heard telling his colleagues while being chased by the pig.

Greek journalist pestered by a pig while reporting on the recent floods in Greece #pig pic.twitter.com/68XcKRJI7w — Greekcitytimes (@greekcitytimes) November 27, 2019

The video has garnered more than 137,500 views on Twitter and left netizens engaged. A Twitterati said, “I’m 100% with the pig here, they are very sensible creatures so he must have done something.”

Another person commented, “The pig is trying to save his life! Clever darlings, are pigs.”

Another Twitter user posted, “We have a pet potbellied pig named Khaleesi. She behaves the same way sometimes.”

Another user wrote, “Mantikos had done a great job at reporting.”