Police rescues hopping suspect wandering in a neighbourhood, it’s a kangaroo

Updated: Jul 17, 2020 11:44 IST

Police officers captured an unlikely suspect bouncing through a Florida neighbourhood Thursday morning.

After receiving a call about a kangaroo running loose, Fort Lauderdale police officers managed to capture him and place him in a squad car. The marsupial was taken to a barn where the agency keeps its horses. Later, it was handed over to Florida Fish & Wildlife Conservation Commission who took it to a safe location.

Taking to Twitter, the department shared an update about the marsupial:

#Kangaroo update. He’s been turned over to the custody of @MyFWC. They have him at a safe location outside Fort Lauderdale where he is under the care of veterinarians and wildlife experts. @FTLCityNews @SunSentinel @wsvn @CBSMiami @WPLGLocal10 @nbc6 pic.twitter.com/Llc3BsDpq8 — Fort Lauderdale Police (@FLPD411) July 17, 2020

Anthony Macias, who claims to be the kangaroo’s owner, told the Sun Sentinel he had been hoping to bring his pet, Jack, home, but police told him the animal won’t be returned, because Fort Lauderdale isn’t zoned for kangaroos.

Macias said he was at work when he learned Jack had escaped.

“I was taking out the recycle bin, and I didn’t shut the gate all the way,” Macias said. “I guess he just punched his way through.”

Jack was first spotted about a block from Macias’s home around 9:30 a.m., officials said. Officers followed him for three blocks before grabbing him.

Macias said he got Jack about four months ago from a Davie man who was moving and did not want the animal anymore. Macias also has a Corgi named Max.

“They love each other,” he said. “They play and run around.”

The department also shared another video which shows the animal in their horse barn. They wrote “Fort Lauderdale code does not allow exotic animals like this within the city limits.”

The @MyFWC will be taking care of the kangaroo rescued from wandering the streets of the city this morning. Fort Lauderdale code does not allow exotic animals like this within the city limits. @FTLCityNews @wsvn @CBSMiami @WPLGLocal10 @nbc6 @AC360 @ABC pic.twitter.com/n06Cg58xr6 — Fort Lauderdale Police (@FLPD411) July 16, 2020

People shared various reactions on the posts. One Twitter user claimed that they are the one who informed the police about the wandering animal. Sharing their experience they wrote, “I called it in! Strangest conversation with police dispatch EVER.” Jokingly, another individual tried to recreate the conversation and tweeted, “There is a loose Kangaroo in Ft Lauderdale. Ok, we will send out a unit right away. Police dispatcher after: got anymore coffee?”

“Looks like a baby,” expressed a Twitter user.