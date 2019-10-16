Prince William and Kate Middleton take a rickshaw ride in Pakistan. Watch
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William and Kate Middleton reached the National Monument in Islamabad for a dinner hosted by the British High Commissioner in Pakistan in a specially painted motorised rickshaw. Yes, you read it right! The royal couple in a rickshaw!
The royal couple, who are on a five-day tour of the country, took a ride in a decorated rickshaw fitted with lights to arrive at the venue of the dinner.
Kate opted for a glittering emerald green gown with traditional hanging earrings as her dinner look while Prince William was seen wearing a bandh-gala knee-length sherwani, usually worn for formal occasions or weddings - with matching trousers. And just as eye-catchy as they looked, so appeared their vehicle - displaying all colours and prints over the body.
A video of the same was shared on official Instagram account of The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. Take a look:
View this post on Instagram
It is our great pleasure to join you here this evening on our first official visit to Pakistan. I would like to begin by saying bahut shukria to you all for making us so welcome in your country. Stood here with this magnificent monument behind me, I am struck by the great strides Pakistan has made since its birth seventy-two years ago. The view from this hill would have been quite different when my grandmother, The Queen, first visited over half a century ago. Looking out, one would have seen the beginnings of a city under construction, yet to become the great capital that it is today. And with successive visits by my mother and my father, this view has continued to change, with the city constantly growing and with it my family’s affection for Pakistan. Take a look at our Stories📱to see more from The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s first full day of their visit to Pakistan.
Expectedly, netizens dropped all sort of comments on the video. “So wonderful,” wrote an Instagram user. “Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were just divine!! They were so exquisite!!! Just love them so much!!” excitedly wrote another. “Wonderful day and great footage,” commented a third.
On the first day, the royal couple kicked off their official tour with a visit to a school in Islamabad to highlight the importance of education for young children.
Complimenting the Duchess, Prince William looked dapper in a smart yet casual look, wearing a light blue shirt and dark blue trousers.
As the royal couple arrived at the Nur Khan Airbase on Monday, they received a welcome by Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi and his wife, reported Dawn.
The visit was organised at the request of the United Kingdom Foreign and Commonwealth Office.
This is the first royal tour to the country since 2006 when the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall, Prince Charles, and Camilla, travelled to Pakistan.
First Published: Oct 16, 2019