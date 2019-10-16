Prince William and Kate Middleton take a rickshaw ride in Pakistan. Watch

it-s-viral

Updated: Oct 16, 2019 10:27 IST

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William and Kate Middleton reached the National Monument in Islamabad for a dinner hosted by the British High Commissioner in Pakistan in a specially painted motorised rickshaw. Yes, you read it right! The royal couple in a rickshaw!

The royal couple, who are on a five-day tour of the country, took a ride in a decorated rickshaw fitted with lights to arrive at the venue of the dinner.

Kate opted for a glittering emerald green gown with traditional hanging earrings as her dinner look while Prince William was seen wearing a bandh-gala knee-length sherwani, usually worn for formal occasions or weddings - with matching trousers. And just as eye-catchy as they looked, so appeared their vehicle - displaying all colours and prints over the body.

A video of the same was shared on official Instagram account of The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. Take a look:

Expectedly, netizens dropped all sort of comments on the video. “So wonderful,” wrote an Instagram user. “Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were just divine!! They were so exquisite!!! Just love them so much!!” excitedly wrote another. “Wonderful day and great footage,” commented a third.

On the first day, the royal couple kicked off their official tour with a visit to a school in Islamabad to highlight the importance of education for young children.

Complimenting the Duchess, Prince William looked dapper in a smart yet casual look, wearing a light blue shirt and dark blue trousers.

As the royal couple arrived at the Nur Khan Airbase on Monday, they received a welcome by Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi and his wife, reported Dawn.

Kate Middleton, Prince William at the Nur Khan Airbase, Pakistan. ( Instagram/kensingtonroyal )

The visit was organised at the request of the United Kingdom Foreign and Commonwealth Office.

This is the first royal tour to the country since 2006 when the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall, Prince Charles, and Camilla, travelled to Pakistan.

First Published: Oct 16, 2019 10:24 IST