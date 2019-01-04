Rohit Sharma shares a glimpse of his baby girl and everyone’s excited

Rohit Sharma has made the start of the New Year even better for his fans. Last evening, the cricketer shared a glimpse of his baby girl wishing everyone a great 2019. Rohit and his wife Ritika Sajdeh were blessed with a daughter last week. Following the birth of his daughter, Rohit skipped the fourth and final Test of the series against Australia in Sydney to fly back to be with his family.

“Well hello world! Let’s all have a great 2019,” Rohit posted on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook some 16 hours before writing this. He shared an adorable picture along with his post which shows his daughter’s hands wrapped around her parents’ fingers.

Well hello world! Let’s all have a great 2019 😉 pic.twitter.com/N1eJ2lHs8A — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) January 3, 2019

The picture has won a ton of love from people on social media. On Twitter the picture has garnered over one lakh ‘likes’ and almost 10,000 retweets, and on Instagram it has collected over a million ‘likes’.

While many have congratulated the couple, several others have posted comments to express their joy.

“Congratulations @ImRo45 and @ritssajdeh. Best of luck for the second innings of your life,” posted a Twitter user. “The cutest pic on the internet,” said an Instagram user.

Many even shared suggestions for the baby’s name.

“Rohit + Ritika = Rohika... what you say about the name?” posted an Instagram user, not unlike many who suggested the same.

First Published: Jan 04, 2019 12:04 IST