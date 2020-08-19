Sachin Tendulkar asks for wrong answers to explain this confusing pic. What would you share?

Updated: Aug 19, 2020 18:59 IST

World Photography Day is being celebrated today, August 19. People all over social media are sharing posts with quotes and of course their favourite pictures to celebrate this day. Now cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar has also shared a post to celebrate the day. His post, however, is a funny one and he also seeks tweeple’s participation in it.

In his tweet, Tendulkar has shared an image that may seem confusing at first glance. The picture has been circulating on the Internet for a while and chances are many have already seen it and probably even know its secret.

While Tendulkar also wants people to explain what’s happening in the image, he added a little twist to it.

“What do you think is happening in this pic, people?” Tendulkar tweeted. “@anilkumble1074, any thoughts? Only wrong answers accepted!” he added. Take a look at the tweet below:

Posted some three hours ago, the tweet has collected over 13,000 likes and more than 600 retweets along with lots of comments from tweeple. While some have tried to share wrong answers to explain the photo as suggested in the tweet, many have shared the actual explanation for the picture.

Former India batsman Vinod Kambli replied to the tweet, sharing:

Finally we get to see those flying cars in 2020 😜🚗 — VINOD KAMBLI (@vinodkambli349) August 19, 2020

Here are some of the other answers to the tweet:

Aliens came in ... But Rohit Shetty was preparing for Khatron ke Khiladi .... So they left .. — Pritesh Solanki (@priteshsolanki) August 19, 2020

UFO about to land and people are waiting to receive the aliens👽 👍 pic.twitter.com/zXFIeFIxTP — Abhishek Roy Chaudhary (@AbhishekRoy1906) August 19, 2020

Just a bunch of ppl setting up a router in a remote place , so that selfies can be immediately uploaded on social media .. — Barry (@bharatswarup) August 19, 2020

Jaadu is caught by police and UFO is about to land for paper works required. — LUB-DUB (@drvetty) August 19, 2020

Here’s an individual who explained the picture correctly

To which another individual replied, “You’re eliminated... only wrong answers accepted”.

