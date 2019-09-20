Sensex zooms past 2,000 points. People flood Twitter with memes

it-s-viral

Updated: Sep 20, 2019 19:08 IST

Today, after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced the government’s decision of slashing corporate tax rates for domestic companies, Sensex spiralled over 2,000 points. Expectedly, people began talking about the news across various social media platforms – especially Twitter. While some landed into serious discussions, there were a few who reacted with hilarious memes.

Presently, hashtags #Sensex and #CorporateTax are trending on Twitter and some people are reacting in the most creative way possible. Check out what they tweeted:

Investors transformation from 19th SEP to 20th SEP#Sensex pic.twitter.com/JfsSAaG8Vx — Chozhalanattan (@Chozhalanattan) September 20, 2019

Investors of stock market today after fm bold moves to boost economy.#sensex pic.twitter.com/Peqe1gmDGb — Pramod Kamath (@PramodKamath6) September 20, 2019

Watching your share prices on new level after #Sensex rise pic.twitter.com/O85RMYq72k — Godman Chikna (@Madan_Chikna) September 20, 2019

On Saturday, Finance Minister also announced about mega shopping festivals - a model based on popular Dubai Shopping Festival. Sitharaman added that it will attract capital and tourists, which will boost economic activity.

First Published: Sep 20, 2019 19:04 IST