Friday, Sep 20, 2019

Sensex zooms past 2,000 points. People flood Twitter with memes

Presently, hashtags #Sensex and #CorporateTax are trending on Twitter and some people are reacting in the most creative way possible.

Updated: Sep 20, 2019 19:08 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Today Sensex spiralled over 2,000 points.
Today Sensex spiralled over 2,000 points. (Twitter/@gajender00)
         

Today, after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced the government’s decision of slashing corporate tax rates for domestic companies, Sensex spiralled over 2,000 points. Expectedly, people began talking about the news across various social media platforms – especially Twitter. While some landed into serious discussions, there were a few who reacted with hilarious memes.

Presently, hashtags #Sensex and #CorporateTax are trending on Twitter and some people are reacting in the most creative way possible. Check out what they tweeted:

On Saturday, Finance Minister also announced about mega shopping festivals - a model based on popular Dubai Shopping Festival. Sitharaman added that it will attract capital and tourists, which will boost economic activity.

First Published: Sep 20, 2019 19:04 IST

