e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 29, 2019-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Tuesday, Jul 30, 2019

Sleeping woman feels something on her arm, wakes up to find it was a snake

Her experience may leave you feeling uncomfortable

it-s-viral Updated: Jul 30, 2019 17:34 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
“I first thought, well it’s just my hubby trying to snuggle but then quickly realized… my hubby wasn’t with me!” Facebook user Melinda Major says in her post.
“I first thought, well it’s just my hubby trying to snuggle but then quickly realized… my hubby wasn’t with me!” Facebook user Melinda Major says in her post.(Facebook/Melinda Major )

A woman’s recent experience in a hotel room may make you uncomfortable about your next stay at one. Her incident involves a snake. Gulp! She has shared her experience in a Facebook post and chances are it’ll leave you feeling quite uncomfortable.

Facebook user Melinda Major was sleeping on her hotel in Memphis when she felt something on her arm. “I first thought, well it’s just my hubby trying to snuggle but then quickly realized… my hubby wasn’t with me!” she says on Facebook.

What she found left her completely shocked. The culprit was actually a long green snake stretched across her arm.

Her reflexes kicking in, she immediately threw the reptile across the bed and climbed on top of the desk in the room until the manager of the hotel got there to help her.

“I freaking flipped out! Talk about my ninja skills coming out,” she adds.

Major told FOX13 that hotel staff reached her room in no time and got her and the snake out of the room. They even compensated her for the room.

“I’m not scared of many things but snakes, I can’t handle…” she says on Facebook. “I won’t be sleeping for a while after this,” she adds.  

Since being shared on July 26, the post has collected a ton of reactions on Facebook. While some have expressed they too would be as scared in a similar situation, a few have said they wouldn’t mind the snake.

“Awful, free hotel rooms for a year,” says one Facebook user. “That is disgustingly terrifying,” says another.

“It’s pretty! I would rather have a snake than a rodent. Snakes in that area are mostly harmless,” says one Facebook user. “Awwww...it just wanted to snuggle,” says another.

How would you react in this situation?

First Published: Jul 30, 2019 17:34 IST

tags
more from it s viral
top news
    trending topics
    CCD owner VG SiddharthaParliament LiveTriple Talaq BillUnnao Rape SurvivorIndia vs West IndiesMuthulakshmi Reddi Google Doodle
    don't miss