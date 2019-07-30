Sleeping woman feels something on her arm, wakes up to find it was a snake

it-s-viral

Updated: Jul 30, 2019

A woman’s recent experience in a hotel room may make you uncomfortable about your next stay at one. Her incident involves a snake. Gulp! She has shared her experience in a Facebook post and chances are it’ll leave you feeling quite uncomfortable.

Facebook user Melinda Major was sleeping on her hotel in Memphis when she felt something on her arm. “I first thought, well it’s just my hubby trying to snuggle but then quickly realized… my hubby wasn’t with me!” she says on Facebook.

What she found left her completely shocked. The culprit was actually a long green snake stretched across her arm.

Her reflexes kicking in, she immediately threw the reptile across the bed and climbed on top of the desk in the room until the manager of the hotel got there to help her.

“I freaking flipped out! Talk about my ninja skills coming out,” she adds.

Major told FOX13 that hotel staff reached her room in no time and got her and the snake out of the room. They even compensated her for the room.

“I’m not scared of many things but snakes, I can’t handle…” she says on Facebook. “I won’t be sleeping for a while after this,” she adds.

Since being shared on July 26, the post has collected a ton of reactions on Facebook. While some have expressed they too would be as scared in a similar situation, a few have said they wouldn’t mind the snake.

“Awful, free hotel rooms for a year,” says one Facebook user. “That is disgustingly terrifying,” says another.

“It’s pretty! I would rather have a snake than a rodent. Snakes in that area are mostly harmless,” says one Facebook user. “Awwww...it just wanted to snuggle,” says another.

How would you react in this situation?

