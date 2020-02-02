Smriti Irani posts throwback pic with son Zohr Irani. Sonam Kapoor, Ekta Kapoor, and others like it

Updated: Feb 02, 2020 16:19 IST

Union Minister Smriti Irani took to Instagram to share two throwback pictures. One pic shows a young Irani hugging her son Zohr Irani, who was a kid back them. The other is a drawing, assumingly made by Zohr as a kid, with ‘I lob you’ written on it.

The post has now created quite a stir online and captured people’s attention, including actor Sonam Kapoor and director Ekta Kapoor.

Smriti Irani tagged her son in the post and addressed him as “dearest.” Then added, “I lob you too.”

Take a look at the post:

Since being shared some five hours back, the post has gathered over 37,000 likes. And, one of them is actor Sonam Kapoor. It has also received tons of reactions from people. While some dropped love emojis, others were more expressive about their reactions. Ekta Kapoor, while commenting on the post, wrote “Love him.”

“So cute,” wrote an Instagram user. “Very nice pic,” commented another. “How precious,” wrote a third. “Pretty. Cute. Adorable,” commented a fourth.

A few days back, on National Girl Child Day 2020, the union Minister took to Twitter to share a heartfelt post about her daughters. “Shanelle and Zoish - I’m proud to be their mother,” she tweeted.