e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 01, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / Smriti Irani’s ‘don’t angry me’ then vs now pics are winning Instagram

Smriti Irani’s ‘don’t angry me’ then vs now pics are winning Instagram

Netizens found Smriti Irani’s ‘don’t angry me look’ post both adorable and funny.

it-s-viral Updated: Dec 01, 2020, 15:15 IST
Srimoyee Chowdhury
Srimoyee Chowdhury
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image was shared by Union minister Smriti Irani.
The image was shared by Union minister Smriti Irani.(Instagram/@smritiiraniofficial)
         

Union minister Smriti Irani often shares pictures of herself and her family on Instagram. Her latest post is a take on the ‘then vs now’ trend featuring a picture from her childhood along with one from the present. It may leave you amused thanks to Irani’s hilarious caption shared along with the image.

“#taazatuesdays ke shubh avsar par introducing #the Don’t Angry Me Look .... rishton ke roop bhale hi badal jaye... haav bhaav nahi badalte #flashback,” she wrote as her caption along with the collage.

The picture on the left in the collage shows a childhood picture of Irani with a stern expression. The photo on the right is a more recent one that captures the same kind of expression as the childhood picture.

Take a look at the post:

Netizens found Irani’s ‘don’t angry me look’ post both adorable and funny. The post, shared a few hours ago, has garnered over 35,500 likes along with numerous comments from netizens. Many appreciated the post with laughing emojis while some shared heart emojis to show their liking for the image.

“Superb. I really love your sense of humour,” said an Instagram user. “Reaction is same, angriness is same,” pointed out another. “Such cute expression,” commented a third.

What are your thoughts on this post?

tags
top news
LIVE: Union ministers Tomar, Goyal hold talks with farmers’ leaders
LIVE: Union ministers Tomar, Goyal hold talks with farmers’ leaders
China-made drones are the new weapon in Pakistan’s jihadi arsenal: Intel
China-made drones are the new weapon in Pakistan’s jihadi arsenal: Intel
Urmila Matondkar joins Shiv Sena in presence of Uddhav Thackeray
Urmila Matondkar joins Shiv Sena in presence of Uddhav Thackeray
Union ministers meet at Nadda’s residence over farmers’ protests
Union ministers meet at Nadda’s residence over farmers’ protests
Shiv Sena’s Priyanka Chaturvedi slams Trudeau for speaking on farmers’ stir
Shiv Sena’s Priyanka Chaturvedi slams Trudeau for speaking on farmers’ stir
These districts in Tamil Nadu, Kerala could get heavy to very heavy rains
These districts in Tamil Nadu, Kerala could get heavy to very heavy rains
Kim Jong Un given experimental Covid-19 vaccine by China, says US analyst
Kim Jong Un given experimental Covid-19 vaccine by China, says US analyst
Watch: Melania Trump unveils decorations for last Christmas in White House
Watch: Melania Trump unveils decorations for last Christmas in White House
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesCovid-19 vaccineIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers Protest LIVEDDC pollsFarmers’ protestCyclone BureviDelhi air quality

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In