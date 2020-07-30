e-paper
Home / It's Viral / Smriti Irani’s post about her mother may make you say that’s basically ‘every mom ever’

Smriti Irani’s post about her mother may make you say that’s basically ‘every mom ever’

Taking to Instagram, Smriti Irani shared an image of a cover of an old Femina magazine featuring her.

it-s-viral Updated: Jul 30, 2020 10:51 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Smriti Irani took to Instagram to share this image along with an emotional caption.
Smriti Irani took to Instagram to share this image along with an emotional caption. (Instagram/smritiiraniofficial)
         

Many of you may have faced the surprising – and a tad bit embarrassing – moment when your mom pulled out that awkward picture from your childhood or a painting you drew as a kid. Yes, that’s how moms are. They love to keep the mementos, big or small, of their kids. A post shared by union minister Smriti Irani showcases the same and chances are that her post will leave you with a smile on your face. It may also make you say, “My mom does that too!”

Taking to Instagram, Irani shared an image of a cover of an old Femina magazine featuring her. In the caption she mentioned that she received the image from her mother who shared it from her “stash of photographs.”

“When your Mom shares one from her stash of your photographs... you cherish not the image but the emotion ... a Mom who keeps every paper cutting , school report, photograph ... I’m sure you have one too, a mother you mean the world to,” she shared and the post is complete with a heart emoji.

Shared just a little over two hours ago, the emotional post has struck a chord with people. Till now it has received over 18,000 likes – and counting.

People couldn’t stop gushing over Irani’s post and it’s clear from the reactions they’ve shared. There were many who either shared heart emojis or smile emojis to express their reactions.

“Mine has kept even my first school uniform,” wrote an Instagram user. To which, Irani replied with a heart emoji.

“That’s gold,” expressed another. “Mother’s love is incomparable,” commented a third. “I still kept some baby clothes, toys, colouring, papers, etc,” wrote a fourth indicating that they’re a mother themselves.

What do you think of Smriti Irani’s post?

