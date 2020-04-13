e-paper
Home / It's Viral / Someone asked Pune Police what will happen if they go out, their reply is gold

Someone asked Pune Police what will happen if they go out, their reply is gold

A Twitter user asked the Pune police department what would happen if they go out. To which the police came up with a witty yet powerful reply.

it-s-viral Updated: Apr 13, 2020 11:12 IST
The police came up with a witty yet powerful reply.
The police came up with a witty yet powerful reply.(Twitter/@PuneCityPolice)
         

The nationwide lockdown is in place and authorities are working relentlessly to make sure people follow proper rules during this period. They are also taking to Twitter to answer all sorts of questions people have around the lockdown. One such question came for Pune Police and the department’s answer has now left people in splits.

A Twitter user asked the department what would happen if they go out. To which the police came up with a witty yet powerful reply.

“What if we put you inside? If we put someone in jail without any cause would it be nice? So, how is going outside without a reason alright?” reads their reply when translated from Hindi.

Take a look at the conversation:

Since being shared yesterday, the tweet has captured people’s attention and that’s clear from the 980 likes it got.

What do you think of the conversation?

