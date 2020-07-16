e-paper
Son tricks mum with this hilarious prank, tweeple share their own ideas

Son tricks mum with this hilarious prank, tweeple share their own ideas

Mischief managed.

it-s-viral Updated: Jul 16, 2020 20:22 IST
Amrita Kohli
Amrita Kohli
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Can you tell what the prank is by looking at this picture?
Can you tell what the prank is by looking at this picture? (Twitter/@gemelket)
         

With so many people bored in the house and in the house bored, some are trying out unique ways to keep themselves entertained. There are those who’re taking up challenges involving dance or fitness, some have found their way back to reading and then there are those who’re up to some or other kind of mischief. This tweet shared by a woman is perfect of example of those people.

In her post, Twitter user Tenessa Gemelke mentions how her son tricked her with his silly prank. “My son came and got me, saying there was a serious leak under the kitchen sink,” she wrote in her tweet.

Well a “serious leak under the kitchen sink” is definitely a cause of concern. Or is it? Behold, this serious leak:

Shared on July 15, this hilarious tweet and the prank mentioned in it has received over 3.2 lakh likes and more than 58,000 retweets - and counting. From complimenting the mischief maker on a prank well executed to sharing some of their own ideas, tweeple have posted a ton of comments on the pots.

 “Give him whatever he wants for Christmas,” wrote a Twitter user, adding, “by him I meant your son, the leek looks like he got a attitude and don’t deserve nothing”. “Oh damn that’s funny,” posted another. “This is indisputable evidence that you’re raising him right,” commented a third.

What do you think about this prank?

Also Read | 8-year-old’s creative ‘smoking toilet’ prank has Twitter in giggles. Watch

