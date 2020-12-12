e-paper
Srinagar receives season’s first snowfall, people share breathtaking pics

Today, on December 12, Srinagar received season’s first snowfall.

it-s-viral Updated: Dec 12, 2020, 17:04 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Twitter is flooded with amazing images of Srinagar covered in white blanket.
Twitter is flooded with amazing images of Srinagar covered in white blanket. (Twitter/@ANI)
         

Winter can be frigid, winter can be harsh but winter can also be incredibly beautiful. Just like these images from Srinagar which show the land covered in beautiful white blanket of snow.

Today, on December 12, Srinagar received season’s first snowfall. The region woke up to see the snow covering everything from cars to trees. And, thanks to social media, the world too can enjoy the beauty of this winter wonderland. People shared all sorts of images that show the beautiful place in an even more stunning way. Just like this post captioned “snowy white frames”.

What looks even more beautiful than a path covered in snow? Nothing!

Want to enjoy the white beauty some more? Here are a few images for you:

“Kindness is like snow- It beautifies everything it covers,” wrote a Twitter user and shared this image:

“Today no major rain or snow is expected in J&K, while snowfall is likely to continue in Sonmarg, Zojila Dras and Zanskar axis and on the higher reaches of Leh,” said Director, India Meteorological Department (IMD), Sonum Lotus.

What do you think of the incredible images? Which one did you like the best?

