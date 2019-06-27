Telangana Police tweets epic reply to man who called out the department

With just a reply on Twitter Telangana Police is now winning hearts of people. It started when a Twitter user called out the police department for fining him incorrectly and it’s their response that has now tickled the funny bones of tweeple.

“Sir we were only two members riding on the bike. But police has issued me challan for triple riding. Look closely sir we were only two,” claimed a man on Twitter. He also attached a picture showing two people riding a bike. One person is riding pillion holding a bag that is creating a confusion giving the appearance that there are three people riding the bike instead of two.

Sir we were only two members riding on the bike.But police has issued me challan for triple riding.look closely sir we were only two.@HYDTP @CYBTRAFFIC pic.twitter.com/Wq3DMBBCzw — Mohammad Mubeen (@The_Mubeens) June 26, 2019

However, this trolling attempt was shut down by Telangana Police with a savage response. The police department replied that the man’s request has been considered and they have placed a request to change the violation – from “Triple riding to W/O helmet.” “Please follow traffic rules and always wear a helmet,” the department further added.

Your request has been considered and we have placed a request to change the violation from Triple riding to W/O helmet. Please follow traffic rules and always wear a helmet. — CYBERABAD TRAFFIC (@CYBTRAFFIC) June 26, 2019

This reply left tweeple in splits and they showered hilarious comments on the post. There were also a few who asked the man to photoshop the image to make it look like the riders are wearing helmets. Some also took a step further and shared the edited version of the image. Check out how other people reacted:

Apply helmet through photoshop and request again — babu bisleri (@PUNchayatix4) June 26, 2019

Ye lo challan nahi hone denge momeen ka 😂 pic.twitter.com/RO4fzub2wE — stock (@pane324) June 26, 2019

So the third person got down from the bike to click this photo? — SriG24 (@jrsriganesh) June 26, 2019

LOL. such a trick photograph it was...! — Telugu Citizen (@telugu_citizen) June 26, 2019

