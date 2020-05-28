e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 28, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / The star of this wedding photo may be the best man. Check it out to see why

The star of this wedding photo may be the best man. Check it out to see why

Someone warn the groom! It looks like his best man is stealing his girl.

it-s-viral Updated: May 28, 2020 14:09 IST
Sanya Budhiraja
Sanya Budhiraja
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows the couple and their doggo kid.
The image shows the couple and their doggo kid. (Reddit/@Frontbovie)
         

If you have seen Amazon Prime’s new crime thriller Paatal Lok, you may remember this well-phrased dialogue from the series. Uttered by a few different characters towards the end of the show, it goes, “When a dog loves a man, he is a good man. When a man loves a dog, he is a good man”. These few words perfectly capture the pristine and affectionate nature of many hooman-and-doggo relationships. Well, this wedding photo further solidifies the belief that the love between a pooch and its person may be the purest of them all.

This photo was shared on Reddit on May 28. Posted on the subreddit ‘aww’ with a caption that reads, ‘I promised to try to love her as much as our Golden does,’ the image is bound to make you swoon.

The picture shows a bride and groom standing in front of a priest at the make-shift altar for their outdoor wedding. Both the partners appear to be immaculately dressed and accompanied by their four-legged furry children, two doggos.

Even though it is the couple’s special day, the true star of this snapshot may be the golden retriever. The canine is seen staring at the bride with a loving gaze as it holds onto her hand with its paw. Talk about a sweet gesture.

Since being shared, the post has garnered about 57,200 upvotes and almost 1000 comments.

I promised to try to love her as much as our Golden does from r/aww

Here is how Redditors reacted to this cute kabab me haddi.

One person said, “I’m sorry bro you’re the witness at this wedding. This ceremony is between her and the dog”. While another responded with, “He’s the best man,” referring to the hooman.

“I hope to see the Dog’s paw print in the marriage license,” read one comment. Whilst a Reddit user wrote, “Finally a best man that actually is the best”. Finally, indeed.

What are your thoughts on this wholesome wedding photo?

Also read | What this dog did to avoid heat will make you want to follow in its paw-steps. Watch

tags
top news
‘Taking unprecedented steps’: Centre to Supreme Court on migrant workers
‘Taking unprecedented steps’: Centre to Supreme Court on migrant workers
Pulwama’s 60 kg car bomb seized by cops could be Lashkar-Jaish joint op
Pulwama’s 60 kg car bomb seized by cops could be Lashkar-Jaish joint op
Delhi issues advisory to tackle locust threat as capital braces for attack
Delhi issues advisory to tackle locust threat as capital braces for attack
India’s trade with South Asia less than 4% of global trade; China’s up by 546%
India’s trade with South Asia less than 4% of global trade; China’s up by 546%
Monsoon likely to make onset over Kerala around June 1: IMD
Monsoon likely to make onset over Kerala around June 1: IMD
‘We should hang our heads in shame’: Sibal on toddler video from Bihar
‘We should hang our heads in shame’: Sibal on toddler video from Bihar
‘India has seen migrants’ pain but BJP has not’: Sonia Gandhi
‘India has seen migrants’ pain but BJP has not’: Sonia Gandhi
Explained: Why US President Donald Trump is angry with Twitter
Explained: Why US President Donald Trump is angry with Twitter
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallyBPSC ResultDRDO Recruitment 2020Akshay Kumar

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In