This doggo has a mind game for you. Can you answer it?

As the video goes on, text reading ‘You’ll only hear the word you’re reading,’ appears on the screen.

it-s-viral Updated: Nov 08, 2020, 20:06 IST
Srimoyee Chowdhury
Srimoyee Chowdhury
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows Rosie the doggo.
The image shows Rosie the doggo.(Instagram/@rosie_thecreamretriever)
         

The Internet never fails to showcase some really bizarre tricks that can leave one feeling puzzled. To add to that category is this video of Rosie, the golden retriever, which has a strange sound riddle. Chances are, watching the recording once will have you listening to it on a loop.

Shared on the doggo’s personal Instagram profile, the clip shows Rosie tilting her head along with the sound. As the video goes on, text reading ‘You’ll only hear the word you’re reading,’ appears on the screen. The next moment, two words come up along with the peculiar sound.

Check out the clip to see which word you:

If you are perplexed thoroughly, be assured that you’re not alone. Posted on November 3, the clip has garnered over 21,000 likes along with numerous comments. People dropped in varied comments expressing how bizarre the sound was. Many pointed out that they heard both the words simultaneously.

“OK so I watch this and I did the green needle and then I did the brainstorm and then I put my phone face down so I couldn’t see it and I kept hearing brainstorm,” pointed out an Instagram user. “Wait what? I’m hearing both,” wrote another.

“Omg what? Mind blown,” commented a third.

Which word did you hear after listening to this sound?

