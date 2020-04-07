This doggo is sharing a bed with a cat in the most considerate manner. See

This doggo maybe the best boy you’ll see today and the almost 15-second-long video shared on Reddit on April 7 shows why. Posted on the subreddit ‘aww’, it is aptly titled “Gentle beast”. At the beginning of the clip, one sees a cat calmly sleeping in the middle of a pet bed. A husky, who is much bigger than the kitty itself, comes to join the feline for a nap. However, unwilling to disturb its fellow four-legged friend, the canine curls up its big body next to the cat on one side of the round bed.

Here is how Redditors reacted to this friendly furry interaction. One person wrote, “Lol of course the cat is right in the middle”. While another said, “Cats like “NO” not enough room. Get your own bed”.

A Reddit user tried to guess the dialogue between these two pets, commenting “Dog: But this IS my own bed. Cat: Not anymore”.

“Aww so adorable”, read another comment. When another stated, “Yeah the cat is very gentle in this case. Even allowed the dog on the pillow”, potentially sarcastically.

The thread was torn about who is the goodest pet out of the two. One individual from team cat said, “And the cat holding his ground, I was here first”. Whereas, somebody from the doggo crew wrote, “Such a good boy”.

“Happy upvote noises”, said a Redditor on the thread and we agree! This is the type of content that needs to be upvoted more than once. Don’t you agree?

