This doggo’s Up inspired adventures are bound to make you smile. Watch

This doggo's Up inspired adventures are bound to make you smile.

Updated: Apr 04, 2020 16:53 IST

Some of you may remember the heartwarming animated movie ‘Up’, produced by Pixar and distributed by Disney. The plot revolved around an old widower, Carl, who goes off on an adventure in a flying house attached to the end of many balloons. Well, this pet parent must be a big fan of the feature film because they’re sending their beloved poodle on a similar flight using balloons.

This, almost 15-second-long, clip was shared on the video-sharing application TikTok on April 1. Posted on Peter the poodle’s very own account, the video is captioned “do you believe your eyes?”. This title is apt because the recording is playing to the backing track of Fireflies by Owl City, a song with the lyric “you would not believe your eyes”. The content is such that surely some people wouldn’t believe what they’re seeing! When was the last time you saw a dog tied up to some balloons flying away?

The post currently has over 3 million likes on TikTok and has simultaneously been shared on other social media platforms, such as Twitter.

One Twitter user shared this video on the microblogging application with the text “I know dogs can’t wait for people to go back to work”. This post currently has almost 135,000 retweets and over 485,000 likes.

I know Dogs can’t wait for people to go back to work pic.twitter.com/ggLX6H6e75 — Lance 🇱🇨 (@Kinglrg_) April 2, 2020

That could be true or the doggo could just be happy experiencing the feeling of defying gravity. Since we do not speak ‘woof’, we don’t know for sure. However, we do speak hooman and here is how tweeple reacted to this post.

One individual shared a picture of her own dog and the fashion experiments she’s been using her canine for.

My dog is over me. She’s wearing hats everyday 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/bQQvNC8Fq9 — KMC (@kmcme17) April 3, 2020

Another posted this picture of their dog’s ‘eyes’ after having been told that they’re going to be part of such a balloon related experiment.

Day 55: We gon make this mf dog fly with a jetpack no matter what.



The Dog: pic.twitter.com/t14SgrqYfe — After Hours (@Quotemeorelse) April 2, 2020

On TikTok users had a different reaction. One person said, “old guy from Up has been pretty quiet since he saw this”. While another wrote, “deleted scene from Up”.

“This is the cutest thing omg”, read one comment. What are your thoughts on this pilot doggo and his multicoloured balloons?