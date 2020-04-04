e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 04, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / This doggo’s Up inspired adventures are bound to make you smile. Watch

This doggo’s Up inspired adventures are bound to make you smile. Watch

This pet parent must be a big fan of the feature film Up because they’re sending their beloved poodle on a similar flight using balloons.

it-s-viral Updated: Apr 04, 2020 16:53 IST
Sanya Budhiraja
Sanya Budhiraja
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
When was the last time you saw a dog tied up to some balloons flying away?
When was the last time you saw a dog tied up to some balloons flying away? (TikTok/@peterdapoodle)
         

Some of you may remember the heartwarming animated movie ‘Up’, produced by Pixar and distributed by Disney. The plot revolved around an old widower, Carl, who goes off on an adventure in a flying house attached to the end of many balloons. Well, this pet parent must be a big fan of the feature film because they’re sending their beloved poodle on a similar flight using balloons.

This, almost 15-second-long, clip was shared on the video-sharing application TikTok on April 1. Posted on Peter the poodle’s very own account, the video is captioned “do you believe your eyes?”. This title is apt because the recording is playing to the backing track of Fireflies by Owl City, a song with the lyric “you would not believe your eyes”. The content is such that surely some people wouldn’t believe what they’re seeing! When was the last time you saw a dog tied up to some balloons flying away?

The post currently has over 3 million likes on TikTok and has simultaneously been shared on other social media platforms, such as Twitter.

@peterdapoodle

Do you believe your eyes? ##dogsoftiktok ##viral

♬ you would not believe your eyes - mr.mealtica

One Twitter user shared this video on the microblogging application with the text “I know dogs can’t wait for people to go back to work”. This post currently has almost 135,000 retweets and over 485,000 likes.

That could be true or the doggo could just be happy experiencing the feeling of defying gravity. Since we do not speak ‘woof’, we don’t know for sure. However, we do speak hooman and here is how tweeple reacted to this post.

One individual shared a picture of her own dog and the fashion experiments she’s been using her canine for.

Another posted this picture of their dog’s ‘eyes’ after having been told that they’re going to be part of such a balloon related experiment.

On TikTok users had a different reaction. One person said, “old guy from Up has been pretty quiet since he saw this”. While another wrote, “deleted scene from Up”.

“This is the cutest thing omg”, read one comment. What are your thoughts on this pilot doggo and his multicoloured balloons?

tags
top news
Islamic State Khorasan chief Farooqui who plotted Kabul gurdwara attack arrested
Islamic State Khorasan chief Farooqui who plotted Kabul gurdwara attack arrested
Maharashtra CM spotlights communal virus, then a warning on Covid-19 messages
Maharashtra CM spotlights communal virus, then a warning on Covid-19 messages
Coronavirus update: PM Modi to hold all-party meet on April 8 via video conference
Coronavirus update: PM Modi to hold all-party meet on April 8 via video conference
601 new Covid-19 cases, 12 deaths reported since Friday: Health Ministry
601 new Covid-19 cases, 12 deaths reported since Friday: Health Ministry
Sachin vs McGrath and Sachin vs Akhtar: EX-AUS player picks big difference
Sachin vs McGrath and Sachin vs Akhtar: EX-AUS player picks big difference
Finding a balance in the fight against Covid-19, writes Karan Thapar
Finding a balance in the fight against Covid-19, writes Karan Thapar
In coronavirus-ravaged Italy, Ferrari says business mostly unharmed. Here’s why
In coronavirus-ravaged Italy, Ferrari says business mostly unharmed. Here’s why
Hacker finds a way to access Apple iPhone and MacBook’s webcam
Hacker finds a way to access Apple iPhone and MacBook’s webcam
trending topics
PM Narendra ModiCoronavirus Live UpdatesCoronavirus OutbreakCovid-19CoronavirusWHOVirat Kohli

don't miss

latest news

india news