This man is being compared to Einstein and a biscuit has something to do with it

It’s said that the difference between the impossible and the possible lies in our determination. A reddit user may just have proved this with an accomplishment that has many comparing him to Einstein. The feat? Finally being able to remove the filling between a chocolate biscuit completely intact. And it only took him 29 years to get there.

Reddit user remtard_remmingto shared the image of his marvellous achievement along with the caption that reads, “It’s only taken me 29 years but I’ve FINALLY managed to isolate an intact bourbon biscuit filling.”

This bizarre accomplishment struck a chord with netizens. Many were eager to know about his technique, and some even asked if he used a “heated” knife to separate the filling. The achiever later replied that he did it all with “just bare hands and very precise nibbles”.

Awed netizens couldn’t contain their excitement as they commented on the post. One reddit user hilariously stated, “Do you know how many Brits have died never achieving the isolated bourbon cream middle?”. Another went a step ahead to compare him to a renowned scientist, “Everything from now on will seem like an anticlimax. Probably how Einstein felt after formulating the theory of relativity...”

In short, netizens were excited by this person’s achievement, and they didn’t shy away from showing it:

What do you think about this achievement?

First Published: May 22, 2019 14:37 IST