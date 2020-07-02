e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 02, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / This riddle is about something that’s a ‘style statement’ and ‘saves lives’. Know the answer?

This riddle is about something that’s a ‘style statement’ and ‘saves lives’. Know the answer?

The riddle is simple but has a huge message.

it-s-viral Updated: Jul 02, 2020 14:30 IST
Amrita Kohli
Amrita Kohli
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Can you solve this riddle?
Can you solve this riddle? (Twitter/@CPMumbaiPolice)
         

Whether you like brain teasers or not, this riddle shared on Twitter may be well worth your time to solve. Shared on the official handle of Mumbai’s Commissioner of Police Param Bir Singh, the riddle is a simple one but has a huge message.

“The secret to your safety is masked in this riddle! #SafetyIsInVogue,” says the post shared with a picture detailing this riddle. “Who am I?” says the image with clues listed below which include, “I save lives”, “Lately, I have become a style statement”, “Don’t leave me behind at home please” among a few others.

Chances are you’ve guessed the right answer and the message behind this post. In case you haven’t, take a look at the tweet:

Shared earlier today, the post has collected over 600 likes and several guesses with the right answer.

“Wow that’s a great one and awesome. Hat’s off to you and your Mumbai Police team,” wrote an individual. “Mask,” guessed another sharing the answer. “Wow, humorous. The ‘mask’, now the companion of each and everyone, probably for a life time. ‘Stay Home, Stay Safe’,” wrote a third.

Also Read | Mumbai Police’s post on ‘Dark’ habits is something to abide by

tags
top news
Myanmar calls out China for arming terror groups, asks world to help
Myanmar calls out China for arming terror groups, asks world to help
‘Banning Chinese apps a digital strike’: Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad
‘Banning Chinese apps a digital strike’: Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad
‘Please deport us’: Foreigners who attended Jamaat event plead SC
‘Please deport us’: Foreigners who attended Jamaat event plead SC
Behind Hurriyat boss SAS Geelani’s exit, a bitter power struggle and greed
Behind Hurriyat boss SAS Geelani’s exit, a bitter power struggle and greed
28 new ministers inducted in Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led Madhya Pradesh cabinet
28 new ministers inducted in Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led Madhya Pradesh cabinet
‘If Sachin gets 60 from 100 with straight drive, wouldn’t it have value’
‘If Sachin gets 60 from 100 with straight drive, wouldn’t it have value’
UP cop arrested, dismissed from service for masturbating before complainant
UP cop arrested, dismissed from service for masturbating before complainant
Rahul Gandhi provides smart TVs to students in Wayanad for online classes
Rahul Gandhi provides smart TVs to students in Wayanad for online classes
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallyLadakh face-offSushant Singh Rajput

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In