TikTok shows puppy’s scared reaction to hyenas on TV and has people in awe

it-s-viral

Updated: Mar 12, 2020 17:48 IST

Highlights The video which was shared on the puppy, Maya Giusti’s, own TikTok account.

It currently has 7.5 million views and 2,600 comments, as well as over 522,400 likes.

Adult Swim’s Rex Chapman shared it on Twitter.

Very few of us would be excited to see a group of famished hyenas. But this pupper’s reaction to those CGI-ed thugs is particularly precious because it looks like she feels Simba’s anxiety right before he was attacked in the new live-action Lion King.

The video which was shared on the puppy, Maya Giusti’s, own TikTok account currently has almost 7.5 million views and 2,600 comments, as well as over 522,400 likes. It has also been shared by others, such as Adult Swim’s Rex Chapman, on social media platforms like Twitter.

The clip shows Maya’s humans watching the 2019 version of Lion King on television when the scene where Scar, Simba’s evil uncle, instructs three hyenas to kill cub Simba comes on. It may be hard to find anyone fond of this particular segment, especially because it comes right after Mufasa’s heartbreaking death; but Maya seems extremely distressed about this order. So much so that as soon as she sees the first hyena charging towards baby Simba, she takes a hint and runs out of the frame in the opposite direction. Her tiny body produces a boisterous sound to either scare the televised mammal or warn her four-legged CGI-ed friend, Simba.

Maya’s heavy bark and quick reaction won the heart of many. On TikTok itself, many users reacted with fun emoticons. On the post shared on Twitter, one user said, “yes poor doggo going to have nightmares after that”. While another pondered about a different reason for the doggo’s reaction, saying “I saw this totally opposite...I thought his inner hyena was touched”.

Additionally, the post started another trend of people sharing videos of dog’s reacting to characters on the silver screen.

Here is a few of such video:

And , sometimes dog enjoy with music pic.twitter.com/eWPnopiv8I — somendra (@somendra31) March 10, 2020

My buddies favorite show too pic.twitter.com/PNKs8w4wOb — Tucker (@TuckWR23) March 10, 2020

We hope that Maya isn’t traumatized for life by this scary Disney side villain. However, we really appreciate her pioneering this trend of dogs watching TV and hope to see many more of such videos on the internet. Maybe a pupper version of Gogglebox, anybody?