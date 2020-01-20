Tinder drops Valentine’s Day related tweet, people dish out ‘singles’ memes. They’re hilarious

it-s-viral

Valentine’s Day is on its way, precisely just 25 days away – as Tinder tweeted to remind people. A few hours back, the dating app’s India chapter shared a tweet on their official handle and it has now sparked hilarious replies from tweeple. Netflix India too joined the fun and dished out an equally witty reply.

“25 din hai Valentine’s Day mein...” Tinder India wrote. Since being shared, it has received close to 442 likes and the numbers are only increasing.

25 din hai Valentine's Day mein... — Tinder India (@Tinder_India) January 20, 2020

It didn’t take long for the creative minds on Twitter to come up with hilarious posts – especially memes. While some took at dig at Tinder, others wrote about how they plan to avoid the day. Many people, however, grabbed the opportunity to drop memes and show how singles may react on Valentine’s Day.

Some people used existing meme formats to put across their thoughts. There were others who used dialogues from various Hindi films in a witty way. We have collected some such ‘singles’ memes.

Though not a single-status related tweet, Netflix India also joined the fun. Expectedly, they dropped an amusing reply.

Bacha lena apne love life ko! — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) January 20, 2020

It’s not uncommon for brands to dish out tweets which end up attracting hilarious reactions from people. A few days back, the micro-blogging site Twitter dished out a funny post which created quite a stir online.